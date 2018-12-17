‘Carol’ Producers Elizabeth Karlsen, Stephen Woolley to Be Honored by BAFTA

Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley, the producers of such films as “Carol,” “Their Finest” and the recent “Colette” starring Keira Knightley, will receive the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award at the BAFTA Film Awards.

The prolific pair run Number 9 Films and have a long list of credits. They will pick up their accolade at the awards ceremony on Feb. 10, joining a roster of previous winners who include Mike Leigh, Kenneth Branagh, and Ridley and Tony Scott.

“Elizabeth and Stephen are two of the U.K.’s leading producers, whose contribution to the British film industry over the last four decades is outstanding,” Marc Samuelson, chair of BAFTA’s Film Committee, said. “Their commitment to producing independent films in the U.K. which breaks down barriers and connects with audiences internationally is an inspiration to us all.”

Woolley’s film career stretches back to the 1970s. He ran the legendary Scala cinema in London’s Kings Cross and then co-founded Palace Pictures, distributing such movies as “When Harry Met Sally” and “The Evil Dead.” He went on to produce several films with Neil Jordan, including “Interview with the Vampire” and “Mona Lisa.”

Karlsen has worked on such films as Bill Sherwood’s “Parting Glances,” “Little Voice” and “Neon Bible,” and with the likes of Jean-Baptiste Mondino and Jim Jarmusch. She co-produced “The Crying Game” with Woolley. The pair’s upcoming projects at Number 9 include “So Much Love,” a film about British soul singer Dusty Springfield.

The BAFTA accolade is presented in honor of Michael Balcon, the British producer known for his work with Ealing Studios.

“We are both extremely honored to be given this prestigious award,” Karlsen and Woolley said in a statement. “Just to be mentioned in the same breath as Michael Balcon is special. We would like to thank BAFTA for recognizing the importance of independent producers in the U.K. and thank everyone involved.”