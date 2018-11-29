×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Eiza Gonzalez Lands Key Role in ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff ‘Hobbs and Shaw’

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eiza Gonzalez Alita Battle Angel
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety

“Baby Driver” star Eiza Gonzalez has joined the ensemble of Universal’s “Fast and Furious” spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw” starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

The role was a last-minute addition, and sources say execs favored Gonzalez, but scheduling had to be worked out with Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which features Gonzalez and is also about to begin shooting.

Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby are also on board with David Leitch directing. “Fast and Furious” architect Chris Morgan penned the script.

The film will see the titular, often-at-odds pair teaming up. It is unknown who Gonzalez will be playing.

Since his arrival in the franchise’s fifth installment, Universal has tried to find a way to spin off Johnson’s Hobbs character, given his popularity with fans. Statham joined the series in the seventh movie, and considering the chemistry between the two actors in 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” Universal took action on plans to develop a spinoff. It hits theaters on July 26, 2019.

Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, are producing along with Statham, and Morgan for his eponymous production company. Kelly McCormick, Steve Chasman, Amanda Lewis, Ainsley Davies, and Ethan Smith will executive produce.

Exec VP of production Mark Sourian and VP of production Jay Polidoro will oversee the project at Universal.

Gonzalez has been on a roll since her breakout in Sony’s “Baby Driver” and has a handful of upcoming projects set to bow over the next year, starting with the Robert Zemeckis film “Welcome to Marwen,” which debuts this Christmas. She follows that up with the Fox movie “Alita: Battle Angel” and “Paradise Hills,” which just got in to Sundance.

She recently finished production on the Sony project “Bloodshot” and is also attached to star in the “Kung Fury” feature film.

She is repped by CAA.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • Eiza Gonzalez Alita Battle Angel

    Eiza Gonzalez Lands Key Role in 'Fast and Furious' Spinoff 'Hobbs and Shaw'

    “Baby Driver” star Eiza Gonzalez has joined the ensemble of Universal’s “Fast and Furious” spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw” starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The role was a last-minute addition, and sources say execs favored Gonzalez, but scheduling had to be worked out with Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which features Gonzalez and is also about […]

  • Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer

    Film Review: 'Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer'

    “Baby Driver” star Eiza Gonzalez has joined the ensemble of Universal’s “Fast and Furious” spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw” starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The role was a last-minute addition, and sources say execs favored Gonzalez, but scheduling had to be worked out with Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which features Gonzalez and is also about […]

  • Unit stills photography

    Rolfe Kent Embraces Melody to Score 'Stan & Ollie'

    “Baby Driver” star Eiza Gonzalez has joined the ensemble of Universal’s “Fast and Furious” spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw” starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The role was a last-minute addition, and sources say execs favored Gonzalez, but scheduling had to be worked out with Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which features Gonzalez and is also about […]

  • Laura Harrier stars as Patrice and

    Terence Blanchard Goes Electric for 'BlacKkKlansman' Score

    “Baby Driver” star Eiza Gonzalez has joined the ensemble of Universal’s “Fast and Furious” spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw” starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The role was a last-minute addition, and sources say execs favored Gonzalez, but scheduling had to be worked out with Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which features Gonzalez and is also about […]

  • Robbie Fairchild Cats

    Robbie Fairchild to Play Munkustrap in 'Cats' Movie Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Baby Driver” star Eiza Gonzalez has joined the ensemble of Universal’s “Fast and Furious” spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw” starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The role was a last-minute addition, and sources say execs favored Gonzalez, but scheduling had to be worked out with Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which features Gonzalez and is also about […]

  • Blue Beetle

    'Blue Beetle' Movie in the Works at DC, Warner Bros.

    “Baby Driver” star Eiza Gonzalez has joined the ensemble of Universal’s “Fast and Furious” spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw” starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The role was a last-minute addition, and sources say execs favored Gonzalez, but scheduling had to be worked out with Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which features Gonzalez and is also about […]

  • Tom Hanks Pinocchio

    Tom Hanks Circling Geppetto Role in Disney's Live-Action 'Pinocchio'

    “Baby Driver” star Eiza Gonzalez has joined the ensemble of Universal’s “Fast and Furious” spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw” starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The role was a last-minute addition, and sources say execs favored Gonzalez, but scheduling had to be worked out with Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which features Gonzalez and is also about […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad