‘Eighth Grade’ Will Screen for Free on Wednesday Night

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elsie Fisher appears in I Think We're Alone Now by Reed Morano, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute. All photos are copyrighted and may be used by press only for the purpose of news or editorial coverage of Sundance Institute programs. Photos must be accompanied by a credit to the photographer and/or 'Courtesy of Sundance Institute.' Unauthorized use, alteration, reproduction or sale of logos and/or photos is strictly prohibited.

A24 has set a night of free screenings for its critically acclaimed comedy-drama “Eighth Grade” on Wednesday.

The distributor has also declared that there will no rating enforced for the showings of “Eighth Grade,” which carries an R rating. The move comes with many students due to return to school from summer vacation in the coming weeks.

The film centers on an eighth-grader, played by Elsie Fisher, who deals with an array of struggles during her last week of classes before starting high school. “Eighth Grade” is written and directed by Bo Burnham in his feature-film directorial debut.

“Eighth Grade” has generated $6.5 million in four weeks in North America and finished in 12th place last weekend with $2.9 million at 1,084 locations — up from 158 on the previous weekend. It currently has a 98% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes with critics praising Burnham’s script and the performances by Fisher and Josh Hamilton, who plays her father,

The film premiered as part of the U.S. Dramatic Competition section of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Peter Debruge of Variety wrote in his Sundance review, “Fisher has the unique challenge of making an average girl seem exceptional, tapping into that universally identifiable sense of vulnerability that shows plain as acne at that age.”

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More Film

  • Elsie Fisher appears in I Think

    'Eighth Grade' Will Screen for Free on Wednesday Night

    A24 has set a night of free screenings for its critically acclaimed comedy-drama “Eighth Grade” on Wednesday. The distributor has also declared that there will no rating enforced for the showings of “Eighth Grade,” which carries an R rating. The move comes with many students due to return to school from summer vacation in the […]

  • Jennifer LopezBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las

    Jennifer Lopez to Star in 'Hustlers' for Annapurna Pictures

    A24 has set a night of free screenings for its critically acclaimed comedy-drama “Eighth Grade” on Wednesday. The distributor has also declared that there will no rating enforced for the showings of “Eighth Grade,” which carries an R rating. The move comes with many students due to return to school from summer vacation in the […]

  • Supergirl movie

    'Supergirl' Movie in the Works

    A24 has set a night of free screenings for its critically acclaimed comedy-drama “Eighth Grade” on Wednesday. The distributor has also declared that there will no rating enforced for the showings of “Eighth Grade,” which carries an R rating. The move comes with many students due to return to school from summer vacation in the […]

  • BCL Finance Group

    BCL Finance Group Teams With Tunnel on Film Financing (EXCLUSIVE)

    A24 has set a night of free screenings for its critically acclaimed comedy-drama “Eighth Grade” on Wednesday. The distributor has also declared that there will no rating enforced for the showings of “Eighth Grade,” which carries an R rating. The move comes with many students due to return to school from summer vacation in the […]

  • Margot RobbieVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals,

    Margot Robbie Teases First Look as Sharon Tate in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    A24 has set a night of free screenings for its critically acclaimed comedy-drama “Eighth Grade” on Wednesday. The distributor has also declared that there will no rating enforced for the showings of “Eighth Grade,” which carries an R rating. The move comes with many students due to return to school from summer vacation in the […]

  • Spike Lee on How He Acquired

    Spike Lee Explains How He Acquired a Rare Prince Song for ‘BlacKkKlansman’

    A24 has set a night of free screenings for its critically acclaimed comedy-drama “Eighth Grade” on Wednesday. The distributor has also declared that there will no rating enforced for the showings of “Eighth Grade,” which carries an R rating. The move comes with many students due to return to school from summer vacation in the […]

  • The Meg

    Can 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'The Meg' Prevent an August Box Office Slump?

    A24 has set a night of free screenings for its critically acclaimed comedy-drama “Eighth Grade” on Wednesday. The distributor has also declared that there will no rating enforced for the showings of “Eighth Grade,” which carries an R rating. The move comes with many students due to return to school from summer vacation in the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad