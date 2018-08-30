‘Eighth Grade’ Star Elsie Fisher Joins Animated ‘Addams Family’ Movie

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Eighth Grade” star Elsie Fisher has joined the voice cast of MGM’s animated “The Addams Family,” which is in production in Vancouver.

Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron are the respective voices of Gomez and Morticia Addams. Chloe Grace Moretz will voice their daughter, Wednesday Addams, and Finn Wolfhard is on board as brother Pugsley Addams. Nick Kroll is voicing Uncle Fester, with Bette Midler as Grandmama and Allison Janney as the family’s arch nemesis, Margaux Needler. Fisher will voice her daughter, Parker Needler.

Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan are co-directing from Matt Lieberman’s screenplay based on the Charles Addams’ cartoon series. The film will be produced by Vernon with Gail Berman, via her shingle the Jackal Group, and Alex Schwartz. The story will follow the Addams family, whose lives begin to unravel when they face off against a crafty reality TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration.

The Addams family began their macabre life as single-panel gag illustrations by Charles Addams that appeared primarily in the New Yorker. “The Addams Family” will open on Oct. 11, 2019.

“Eighth Grade” centers on an eighth-grader, played by Fisher, who deals with an array of struggles during her last week of classes before starting high school. “Eighth Grade” is written and directed by Bo Burnham in his feature-film directorial debut.

Fisher voiced the Agnes character in the first two “Despicable Me” movies. She is repped by Innovative Artists. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

Popular on Variety

  • Lili Reinhart Power of Young Hollywood

    How Lili Reinhart Discovered Her Own Body Positivity

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

More Film

  • Colin Woodell

    Harrison Ford's 'Call of the Wild' Adds Colin Woodell (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Eighth Grade” star Elsie Fisher has joined the voice cast of MGM’s animated “The Addams Family,” which is in production in Vancouver. Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron are the respective voices of Gomez and Morticia Addams. Chloe Grace Moretz will voice their daughter, Wednesday Addams, and Finn Wolfhard is on board as brother Pugsley Addams. […]

  • Elsie Fisher Addams Family

    'Eighth Grade' Star Elsie Fisher Joins Animated 'Addams Family' Movie

    “Eighth Grade” star Elsie Fisher has joined the voice cast of MGM’s animated “The Addams Family,” which is in production in Vancouver. Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron are the respective voices of Gomez and Morticia Addams. Chloe Grace Moretz will voice their daughter, Wednesday Addams, and Finn Wolfhard is on board as brother Pugsley Addams. […]

  • Oscar Isaac (left) stars as Peter

    Box Office: 'Operation Finale' Picks Up $1 Million on Wednesday

    “Eighth Grade” star Elsie Fisher has joined the voice cast of MGM’s animated “The Addams Family,” which is in production in Vancouver. Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron are the respective voices of Gomez and Morticia Addams. Chloe Grace Moretz will voice their daughter, Wednesday Addams, and Finn Wolfhard is on board as brother Pugsley Addams. […]

  • "The Favourite" by Yorgos Lanthimos, Rachel

    Venice Film Review: 'The Favourite'

    “Eighth Grade” star Elsie Fisher has joined the voice cast of MGM’s animated “The Addams Family,” which is in production in Vancouver. Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron are the respective voices of Gomez and Morticia Addams. Chloe Grace Moretz will voice their daughter, Wednesday Addams, and Finn Wolfhard is on board as brother Pugsley Addams. […]

  • Destination Wedding

    Film Review: 'Destination Wedding'

    “Eighth Grade” star Elsie Fisher has joined the voice cast of MGM’s animated “The Addams Family,” which is in production in Vancouver. Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron are the respective voices of Gomez and Morticia Addams. Chloe Grace Moretz will voice their daughter, Wednesday Addams, and Finn Wolfhard is on board as brother Pugsley Addams. […]

  • Coming to Netflix September 2018

    What's Coming to Netflix in September 2018

    “Eighth Grade” star Elsie Fisher has joined the voice cast of MGM’s animated “The Addams Family,” which is in production in Vancouver. Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron are the respective voices of Gomez and Morticia Addams. Chloe Grace Moretz will voice their daughter, Wednesday Addams, and Finn Wolfhard is on board as brother Pugsley Addams. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad