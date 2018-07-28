Film News Roundup: Edgar Ramirez in Negotiations for Netflix’s ‘Last Days of American Crime’

In today’s film news roundup, Edgar Ramirez is in talks to play a criminal, Kiersey Clemons is in negotiations to portray a flower arranger and finalists have been announced for Universal’s Film Music Composer Initiative.

CASTINGS

Edgar Ramirez is in talks to portray a career criminal in Netflix’s near-future movie “The Last Days of American Crime.”

The project is based on the Radical Publishing graphic novel by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini. Olivier Megaton (“Taken 2”) is directing from an adapted screenplay by Karl Gajdusek, whose credits include “Oblivion” and “Stranger Things.”

The story centers on U.S. government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke, a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with Kevin Cash and Shelby Dupree to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off.

Producers are Jesse Berger at Radical Studios, Jason Michael Berman at Mandalay Pictures, Barry Levine and Kevin Turen. Executive producers are Gajdusek, Remender, Matlock Stone and Matt O’Toole.

Ramirez was recently nominated for an Emmy for “American Crime Story: Versace” and is currently filming Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. He’s also attached to “Wasp Network” for writer/director Olivier Assayas.

Kiersey Clemons, star of “Hearts Beat Loud” and “Dope,” is in talks to star in the lead for independent drama “The Language of Flowers.”

Michael Mayer, who recently directed “The Seagull,” will direct the feature, adapted by Peter Hutchings from Vanessa Diffenbaugh’s New York Times bestseller. The 2011 novel follows the life of a woman who has lived in 32 foster homes, and becomes a flower arranger.

The project had been set up at Fox before the rights lapsed and was then developed by BCDF Pictures. Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra, and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures are producing, along with Irfaan Fredericks of Kalahari Film & Media. Hutchings, Glenn W. Garland and Kalahari’s Michael S. Murphey are executive producers.

Mayer directed the Broadway shows “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “Head Over Heels” and “American Idiot” along with the movie “Flicka,” starring Colin Farrell and Robin Wright. The news was first reported by Deadline.

COMPOSERS

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group has selected eight finalists for the Universal Film Music Composer Initiative: DreamWorks Animation.

The inaugural initiative is designed to identify up-and-coming composers to create original scores for two DreamWorks Animation short films currently in production. The initiative aims to identify and develop talent with a focus on underrepresented groups in the film music industry, as well as to increase awareness of new composers among executives, producers and directors.

The eight finalists will be provided creative, technical and financial support to create a “demo” recording of original music in connection with one of two assigned DreamWorks Animation short films for consideration and review. One composer per short will be selected to receive a grant to refine their compositions and have the chance for their work to be fully executed at an orchestral scoring session.

Composers selected to participate in the Film Music Composer Initiative are Jongnic Bontemps, Amie Doherty, Stephanie Economou, Layla Minoui, Orlando Perez Rosso, George Shaw, Jermaine Stegall and Jessica Weiss.