Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones Reunited in First Look at Amazon’s ‘Aeronauts’

Tom Courtenay, Anne Reid, others join cast

By

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones are reunited in the first-look image for Amazon Studios’ “The Aeronauts,” which began shooting in the U.K. this week. The two British stars previously worked together in James Marsh’s “The Theory of Everything,” for which Redmayne won the Oscar for best actor while Jones was nominated for best actress.

According to producers, the first-look image was taken with the film’s two lead performers 2,000 feet in the air. “We’re fortunate that Felicity and Eddie have the nerve to do these stunts themselves as it authenticates our entire approach,” said producer Todd Lieberman.

Lieberman says authenticity is a top priority for “Aeronauts.” “We intend to do as much balloon filming in the sky as the weather will allow. The image was taken after we launched Felicity and Eddie 2,000 feet in the air, performing their scripted scene, while a helicopter captured it all,” said Lieberman.

Set in 1862, “The Aeronauts” tells the story of a wealthy young widow and an ambitious scientist who mount a perilous hot-air balloon expedition to fly higher than anyone in history. As their ascent reveals their true selves, the unlikely pair discover things about each other and themselves that help them find their place in the world they’ve left below.

BAFTA- and Golden Globe-winner Tom Courtenay, who received Oscar nominations for  supporting actor for “Doctor Zhivago” and lead actor for “The Dresser,” has joined the production. The newly announced supporting cast also includes Anne Reid, Rebecca Front, Vincent Perez, Tim McInnerny, Phoebe Fox and Himesh Patel.

“The Aeronauts” is directed by Tom Harper, who recently handled the BBC’s 2016 television adaptation of “War and Peace,” and written by five-time BAFTA winner Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”). Harper and Thorne previously collaborated on “The Commuter” episode of “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” for Channel 4, Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Harper produces alongside Lieberman and David Hoberman for Mandeville Films. Richard Hewitt serves as executive producer. FilmNation Entertainment is handling international sales.

