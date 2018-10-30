You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Eddie Redmayne in Talks to Star in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Trial of the Chicago 7’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eddie Redmayne Variety cover
CREDIT: Robert Maxwell for Variety

“Fantastic Beasts” actor Eddie Redmayne is in early talks to star in Amblin Entertainment’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” sources tell Variety.

Aaron Sorkin is writing and directing, and Sacha Baron Cohen is also in talks to join. Marc Platt is producing the pic.

Following his directorial debut, 2017’s “Molly’s Game,” Steven Spielberg saw Sorkin as the perfect candidate to take over directing duties on “Chicago 7.”

The film is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy and more, arising from the countercultural protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation about mayhem intended to undermine the U.S. government.

Redmayne will play Tom Hayden, the co-founder of the Students for a Democratic Society, who was best known for his role as an anti-war, civil rights, and radical intellectual activist in the 1960s, authoring the Port Huron Statement and eventually standing trial in the Chicago Seven case.

An A-list ensemble had always been a goal for the movie, with talent like Will Smith being considered during the time of the project’s first brush with development. This time around, Sorkin is also looking for big talent.

Set to reenter the world of “Harry Potter” as Newt Scamander in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” Redmayne sought something on the prestige level as his next project, as the actor has always struck a balance in the roles he pursues. Prior to being cast in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” he won an Oscar for playing theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking in Focus’ “The Theory of Everything.”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” bows on Nov. 16. Redmayne recently filmed the Amazon Studios movie “The Aeronauts,” which reteams him with his “Theory of Everything” co-star Felicity Jones.

He is repped by CAA, United Agents, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Boo 2! A Madea Halloween

    Tyler Perry Says He's Ending 'Madea' Character in 2019

    “Fantastic Beasts” actor Eddie Redmayne is in early talks to star in Amblin Entertainment’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” sources tell Variety. Aaron Sorkin is writing and directing, and Sacha Baron Cohen is also in talks to join. Marc Platt is producing the pic. Following his directorial debut, 2017’s “Molly’s Game,” Steven Spielberg saw Sorkin […]

  • Rebecca Hall

    Rebecca Hall to Star Opposite Millie Bobby Brown in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Fantastic Beasts” actor Eddie Redmayne is in early talks to star in Amblin Entertainment’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” sources tell Variety. Aaron Sorkin is writing and directing, and Sacha Baron Cohen is also in talks to join. Marc Platt is producing the pic. Following his directorial debut, 2017’s “Molly’s Game,” Steven Spielberg saw Sorkin […]

  • European Film Promotion Screens Oscar Hopefuls

    European Film Promotion Screens Oscar Hopefuls During AFM and Beyond

    “Fantastic Beasts” actor Eddie Redmayne is in early talks to star in Amblin Entertainment’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” sources tell Variety. Aaron Sorkin is writing and directing, and Sacha Baron Cohen is also in talks to join. Marc Platt is producing the pic. Following his directorial debut, 2017’s “Molly’s Game,” Steven Spielberg saw Sorkin […]

  • Chloe Grace Moretz Jack O'Connell

    Chloe Grace Moretz, Jack O'Connell to Star in Bonnie and Clyde Movie

    “Fantastic Beasts” actor Eddie Redmayne is in early talks to star in Amblin Entertainment’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” sources tell Variety. Aaron Sorkin is writing and directing, and Sacha Baron Cohen is also in talks to join. Marc Platt is producing the pic. Following his directorial debut, 2017’s “Molly’s Game,” Steven Spielberg saw Sorkin […]

  • Eddie Redmayne Variety cover

    Eddie Redmayne in Talks to Star in Aaron Sorkin's 'Trial of the Chicago 7' (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Fantastic Beasts” actor Eddie Redmayne is in early talks to star in Amblin Entertainment’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” sources tell Variety. Aaron Sorkin is writing and directing, and Sacha Baron Cohen is also in talks to join. Marc Platt is producing the pic. Following his directorial debut, 2017’s “Molly’s Game,” Steven Spielberg saw Sorkin […]

  • Michael Winterbottom's 'The Wedding Guest' to

    Michael Winterbottom's 'The Wedding Guest' Bought by IFC Films for U.S. (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Fantastic Beasts” actor Eddie Redmayne is in early talks to star in Amblin Entertainment’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” sources tell Variety. Aaron Sorkin is writing and directing, and Sacha Baron Cohen is also in talks to join. Marc Platt is producing the pic. Following his directorial debut, 2017’s “Molly’s Game,” Steven Spielberg saw Sorkin […]

  • Mackenzie Foy, Misty Copeland'The Nutcracker and

    'The Nutcracker and the Four Realms' Embraces Diversity: 'We Were All Really Conscious of It'

    “Fantastic Beasts” actor Eddie Redmayne is in early talks to star in Amblin Entertainment’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” sources tell Variety. Aaron Sorkin is writing and directing, and Sacha Baron Cohen is also in talks to join. Marc Platt is producing the pic. Following his directorial debut, 2017’s “Molly’s Game,” Steven Spielberg saw Sorkin […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad