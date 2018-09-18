Eddie Murphy to Star in Comedy Inspired by ‘Grumpy Old Men’

Eddie Murphy has joined New Line’s untitled comedy that is inspired by “Grumpy Old Men,” the 1983 film starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau.

Tim Story is directing and producing through his The Story Entertainment company, along with John Davis through his Davis Entertainment company. Davis was a producer on the original 1983 movie. Sharla Sumpter Bridgett, president of The Story Company, will also produce.

“Grumpy Old Men” starred Lemmon and Matthau as feuding neighbors who are competing for the attention of a college professor, played by Ann-Margret. Donald Petrie directed “Grumpy,” which grossed $70 million domestically for Warner Bros. and led to a 1995 sequel, “Grumpier Old Men.”

Story’s directing credits include the two “Ride Along” movies, the two “Think Like A Man” movies, “Fantastic Four: Rise of The Silver Surfer,” “Fantastic Four,” “Barbershop,” and New Line’s upcoming reboot of “Shaft,” starring Samuel L. Jackson and Jessie T. Usher.

Murphy will appear next in the Netflix biopic “Dolemite Is My Name,” which he is also producing. John Davis and John Fox are also producing. The project centers on the life of Rudy Ray Moore, who recorded the Dolemite comedy albums in the early 1970s and used the proceeds to finance the 1975 film “Dolemite,” in which he starred as a pimp and ghetto hero.

Murphy is 57. He has limited his movie performances in recent years, last starring in the 2016 drama “Mr. Church” and the 2012 comedy-drama “A Thousand Words.” Murphy is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Story is repped by UTA and the same law firm. The news about the “Grumpy Old Men” project was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.