Ed Skrein Joins Roland Emmerich’s World War II Film ‘Midway’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Ed Skrein is joining Roland Emmerich’s World War II pic “Midway,” sources tell Variety.

He joins an ensemble that includes Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Luke Evans, and Patrick Wilson.

Based on the true story of the Battle of Midway, a turning point in the Pacific theater of World War II, the film chronicles the exploits of the soldiers and aviators involved in the battle. Producers are Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment, Harald Kloser, and Mark Gordon.

Details behind Skrein’s role are currently unknown.

Starlight Entertainment Group and Providence Entertainment Limited are financing the film. U.S. and China theatrical distribution is set with Lionsgate through its Summit Entertainment label stateside and Bona Film Group in Greater China. Production begins next month.

Wes Tooke wrote the script.

Skrein, who broke out as Ryan Reynolds’ nemesis in the first “Deadpool,” is also known for his role as Daario Naharis in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” His upcoming projects include Robert Rodriguez’s “Alita: Battle Angel,” which James Cameron is producing and Rodriguez is directing, and Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk.” He can also be seen in historical drama “Born a King,” and will be playing the villain in “Maleficent 2” alongside Angelina Jolie.

He is repped by CAA and 42.

