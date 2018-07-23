Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ Rounds Out Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt’s “Jungle Cruise” continues to round out its cast, adding Veronica Falcon, Dani Rovira and Andy Nyman.

It’s currently unknown who the three actors will be playing. As previously announced, the Disney feature will also star Jesse Plemons, Jack Whitehall and Edgar Ramirez.

Jaume Collet-Serra is directing the movie based on the classic theme park attraction, which operates in several Disney Parks across the globe and takes guests on a guided tour through the rivers of the world. Michael Green (“Logan”) penned the most recent draft of the script, rewritten from screenplay by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay.

Disney plans to develop the film as a possible franchise in the vein of its billion-dollar “Pirates of the Caribbean” series.

John Davis and John Fox will produce via Davis Entertainment; Beau Flynn will produce with his FlynnPictureCo. banner; and Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will produce through Seven Bucks Productions. Scott Sheldon is co-producing the movie.

Falcon stars in USA’s “Queen of the South” and also appeared on HBO’s “Room 104.” Rovira is a Spanish comedian best known for “The Spanish Affair” and its sequel. Nyman can be seen next in the upcoming Amazon series “Hanna” based on the Joe Wright film.

Falcon is at APA, Rovira is with Carcelen and Nyman is at Lou Coulson Associates.

