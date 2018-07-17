Don’t Blame Dwayne Johnson for ‘Skyscraper’s’ Underwhelming Debut

Dwayne Johnson’s “Skyscraper” collapsed at the domestic box office with a $25 million launch last weekend.

Although analysts have been quick to label Rawson Marshall Thurber’s action adventure a flop in North America, that might not matter, considering the film was virtually engineered to capitalize on the Rock’s massive overseas appeal.

“Skyscraper” generated $41 million internationally when it opened in 57 markets. The big bucks are expected to come from China, where the movie debuts on Friday. Still, the $125 million production budget, plus tens of millions spent marketing and distributing the picture, could make Universal and Legendary sweat. “Skyscraper” needs to deliver solid numbers abroad to turn a profit.

The film’s tepid start immediately sparked concern of the Rock film fatigue. The actor has been in five big-screen releases in the past 14 months. “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Moana,” and “The Fate of the Furious” were all massive hits. “Baywatch” was something of an embarrassment, while his most recent title, “Rampage,” didn’t seem to excite moviegoers, either.

Does Johnson’s recent string of misses signal that moviegoers are overexposed to one of Hollywood’s biggest names? Probably not.

There are a few reasons “Skyscraper” underperformed, but the Rock is likely not one of them. Tired storyline and bleak reviews? Add those to the list instead.

“Skyscraper” didn’t have the worst response for a Johnson film (“Baywatch” tanked with an 18% on Rotten Tomatoes), though it has been battling a mixed critical consensus. The problem isn’t Johnson’s appeal, or even his performance. The main concern is the derivative plot.

The studio touted “Skyscraper” as an homage to iconic disaster dramas like “Die Hard” and “The Towering Inferno.” Perhaps they leaned into nostalgia a little too much. Movie tickets are expensive, and even with MoviePass, audiences aren’t going to shell out cash for a flick that doesn’t offer anything new.