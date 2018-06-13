‘Dumbo’ Trailer: Tim Burton’s Live-Action Reboot Takes Flight

The CGI elephant actually flies in Disney’s first teaser trailer for its live-action “Dumbo,” released on Wednesday.

The flight takes place at the very end of the 80 seconds of footage after the teaser promises, “A beloved tale will take you to new heights.”

“Dumbo,” directed by Tim Burton and loosely inspired by the 1941 animated film, stars Danny DeVito as the owner of a struggling circus. He enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell), and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock.

“We’re all family here, no matter how small,” Parker tells the sad-eyed elephant.

At the end of the trailer, Parker’s character turns out to be the key to the pachyderm’s flight, telling him, “Here, Dumbo. Show them.”

The story appears to be taking place sometime during the 19th century. The trailer also introduces Michael Keaton as entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere, Alan Arkin as Wall Street tycoon J. Griffin Remington, and Eva Green as aerial artist Colette Marchant, who’s seen swinging from a huge chandelier.

The producers are Justin Springer, Ehren Kruger, Katterli Frauenfelder, and Derek Frey. Burton directs from a screenplay by Kruger. “Dumbo” flies into theaters on March 29, 2019.