‘The Sisters Brothers’ and ‘Dragged Across Concrete’ Added to London Film Festival Lineup

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Sisters Brothers
CREDIT: Magali Bragard / Annapurna Pictures

The BFI London Film Festival has added a trio of new movies to its lineup, and Maggie Gyllenhaal to its roster of industry speakers.

Venice Silver Lion Winner “The Sisters Brothers,” from two-time LFF official competition winner Jacques Audiard, has been added, as have Boots Riley’s satirical movie “Sorry to Bother You,” and S. Craig Zahler’s “Dragged Across Concrete.”

“Sorry to Bother you” is “deliriously creative and ambitious to a fault,” Variety said in its Sundance review. “S. Craig Zahler continues to test the limits of B-movie form in this outsize bad-cop drama, to alternately exhilarating and unpleasant effect,” Variety said of “Dragged Across Concrete.”

 The 62nd BFI London Film Festival runs Oct. 10-21. It will open with the European premiere of Steve McQueen’s “Widows” and close with the world premiere of Laurel and Hardy biopic “Stan & Ollie.” Mike Leigh’s “Peterloo” will also have its U.K. premiere at a gala screening. Chan-wook Park’s first television series, “The Little Drummer Girl,” will have its world premiere.

Gyllenhaal joins the Screen Talks roster alongside the previously announced Keira Knightley, Alfonso Cuarón and Lee Chang-dong. Clint Mansell and Boots Riley will speak in the LFF Connects industry strand, joining the previously announced David Hare and Simon Amstell.

Popular on Variety

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  •

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

More Film

  • San Sebastian Festival to Sign Gender

    San Sebastian Festival to Sign Gender Parity Charter

    The BFI London Film Festival has added a trio of new movies to its lineup, and Maggie Gyllenhaal to its roster of industry speakers. Venice Silver Lion Winner “The Sisters Brothers,” from two-time LFF official competition winner Jacques Audiard, has been added, as have Boots Riley’s satirical movie “Sorry to Bother You,” and S. Craig […]

  • Albert Lee Appointed Head of Hong

    Albert Lee Appointed Head of Hong Kong Film Festival

    The BFI London Film Festival has added a trio of new movies to its lineup, and Maggie Gyllenhaal to its roster of industry speakers. Venice Silver Lion Winner “The Sisters Brothers,” from two-time LFF official competition winner Jacques Audiard, has been added, as have Boots Riley’s satirical movie “Sorry to Bother You,” and S. Craig […]

  • Fan Bingbing'Ash Is Purest White' premiere,

    Feng Xiaogang Cut From 'Ash Is Purest White' as Fan Bingbing Scandal Spreads

    The BFI London Film Festival has added a trio of new movies to its lineup, and Maggie Gyllenhaal to its roster of industry speakers. Venice Silver Lion Winner “The Sisters Brothers,” from two-time LFF official competition winner Jacques Audiard, has been added, as have Boots Riley’s satirical movie “Sorry to Bother You,” and S. Craig […]

  • 'Blue Demon Jr.' Wrestling Movie, TV

    Film News Roundup: 'Blue Demon Jr.' Wrestling Movie, TV in Development (EXCLUSIVE)

    The BFI London Film Festival has added a trio of new movies to its lineup, and Maggie Gyllenhaal to its roster of industry speakers. Venice Silver Lion Winner “The Sisters Brothers,” from two-time LFF official competition winner Jacques Audiard, has been added, as have Boots Riley’s satirical movie “Sorry to Bother You,” and S. Craig […]

  • 'Out Of Blue' Review: Silly Wannabe

    Toronto Film Review: 'Out of Blue'

    The BFI London Film Festival has added a trio of new movies to its lineup, and Maggie Gyllenhaal to its roster of industry speakers. Venice Silver Lion Winner “The Sisters Brothers,” from two-time LFF official competition winner Jacques Audiard, has been added, as have Boots Riley’s satirical movie “Sorry to Bother You,” and S. Craig […]

  • Bryan Singer in Talks to Direct

    Bryan Singer in Talks to Direct 'Red Sonja' for Avi Lerner's Millennium

    The BFI London Film Festival has added a trio of new movies to its lineup, and Maggie Gyllenhaal to its roster of industry speakers. Venice Silver Lion Winner “The Sisters Brothers,” from two-time LFF official competition winner Jacques Audiard, has been added, as have Boots Riley’s satirical movie “Sorry to Bother You,” and S. Craig […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad