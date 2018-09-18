‘The Sisters Brothers’ and ‘Dragged Across Concrete’ Added to London Film Festival Lineup

The BFI London Film Festival has added a trio of new movies to its lineup, and Maggie Gyllenhaal to its roster of industry speakers.

Venice Silver Lion Winner “The Sisters Brothers,” from two-time LFF official competition winner Jacques Audiard, has been added, as have Boots Riley’s satirical movie “Sorry to Bother You,” and S. Craig Zahler’s “Dragged Across Concrete.”

“Sorry to Bother you” is “deliriously creative and ambitious to a fault,” Variety said in its Sundance review. “S. Craig Zahler continues to test the limits of B-movie form in this outsize bad-cop drama, to alternately exhilarating and unpleasant effect,” Variety said of “Dragged Across Concrete.”

The 62nd BFI London Film Festival runs Oct. 10-21. It will open with the European premiere of Steve McQueen’s “Widows” and close with the world premiere of Laurel and Hardy biopic “Stan & Ollie.” Mike Leigh’s “Peterloo” will also have its U.K. premiere at a gala screening. Chan-wook Park’s first television series, “The Little Drummer Girl,” will have its world premiere.

Gyllenhaal joins the Screen Talks roster alongside the previously announced Keira Knightley, Alfonso Cuarón and Lee Chang-dong. Clint Mansell and Boots Riley will speak in the LFF Connects industry strand, joining the previously announced David Hare and Simon Amstell.