You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Downtown Publishing Acquires Film/TV Catalogs for ‘Kardashians,’ ‘Project Runway,’ More (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: E!

Downtown Music Publishing has added three catalogs to its substantial roster of film music, which includes such composers as Hans Zimmer, Atticus Ross, Marco Beltrami, Trevor Rabin, Heitor Pereira and the late Sir George Martin: Note Republic, Court TV, and Indian Paintbrush .

Through its acquisition of Note Republic, Downtown has acquired over 2,900 songs and music cues from reality television pioneer Bunim/Murray Productions, which includes the shows “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” “Project Runway,” “The Real World,” and others.

The company has also purchased the music rights to “Forensic Files” from Court TV, covering music cues from the crime series’ 406 episodes and iconic theme song composed by Alan Palanker and Robert Kahn. It also will be administering the music catalogs from film production house Indian Paintbrush, home to Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom” and “Isle of the Dogs,” among others.

“Preserving and promoting culture is a key component of our mission at Downtown,” said Andrew Sparkler, Downtown’s svp of Business Development. “From building up suspense in ‘Forensic Files,’ increasing drama in ‘The Kardashians,’ or acting as an invisible cast member in a Wes Anderson movie, these songs are true examples of how songwriting can impact a multimedia experience, irrespective of language or dialogue.”

Related

The company recently recruited Bruce Lampcov as Head of West Coast Business Development to continue building Downtown’s roster of media companies, film composers, and prominent artist and songwriter catalogs.

Through Downtown’s affiliate, Songtrust, the world’s largest technology platform for songwriting royalties, the company is able to collect royalties for film score, television cues and other media directly from over 120 countries.

In addition to its roster of composers, Downtown manages music from operas, plays, Broadway shows, films, and television programs such as “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “Porgy and Bess,” “Memphis,” “Welcome Back Kotter,” “Party of Five” and “12 Years a Slave.”

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Film

  • The Sky is Red

    Storyboard Media to Exec Produce, Distribute Prison-Fire Doc ‘The Sky is Red’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Downtown Music Publishing has added three catalogs to its substantial roster of film music, which includes such composers as Hans Zimmer, Atticus Ross, Marco Beltrami, Trevor Rabin, Heitor Pereira and the late Sir George Martin: Note Republic, Court TV, and Indian Paintbrush . Through its acquisition of Note Republic, Downtown has acquired over 2,900 songs […]

  • Venice Film Festival Announces Extended Film

    Venice Film Festival Announces Extended Film Review Embargoes

    Downtown Music Publishing has added three catalogs to its substantial roster of film music, which includes such composers as Hans Zimmer, Atticus Ross, Marco Beltrami, Trevor Rabin, Heitor Pereira and the late Sir George Martin: Note Republic, Court TV, and Indian Paintbrush . Through its acquisition of Note Republic, Downtown has acquired over 2,900 songs […]

  • Femme talent on the rise in

    Femme Talent on the Rise in Chile

    Downtown Music Publishing has added three catalogs to its substantial roster of film music, which includes such composers as Hans Zimmer, Atticus Ross, Marco Beltrami, Trevor Rabin, Heitor Pereira and the late Sir George Martin: Note Republic, Court TV, and Indian Paintbrush . Through its acquisition of Note Republic, Downtown has acquired over 2,900 songs […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Sequel in Works With Jon M. Chu to Direct

    Downtown Music Publishing has added three catalogs to its substantial roster of film music, which includes such composers as Hans Zimmer, Atticus Ross, Marco Beltrami, Trevor Rabin, Heitor Pereira and the late Sir George Martin: Note Republic, Court TV, and Indian Paintbrush . Through its acquisition of Note Republic, Downtown has acquired over 2,900 songs […]

  • Cannes' Critics Week Winner Diamantino Nabbed

    Cannes' Critics Week Winner 'Diamantino' Nabbed for U.S. by Kino Lorber (EXCLUSIVE)

    Downtown Music Publishing has added three catalogs to its substantial roster of film music, which includes such composers as Hans Zimmer, Atticus Ross, Marco Beltrami, Trevor Rabin, Heitor Pereira and the late Sir George Martin: Note Republic, Court TV, and Indian Paintbrush . Through its acquisition of Note Republic, Downtown has acquired over 2,900 songs […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad