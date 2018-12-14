×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Watch the First ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Teaser Trailer

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

Focus Features has unveiled a dialogue-free teaser trailer for its upcoming “Downton Abbey” movie, highlighted by soaring vistas of the majestic English country house.

The footage, which debuted on Friday, features servants prepping the fictional Crawley family home for arrivals, along with shots of the stately furnishings.

“Next year, you are cordially invited to the motion picture event — only in theaters,” read the trailer’s cards.

Universal will release the “Downton Abbey” movie on Sept. 20, 2019 in North America and Universal Pictures International will launch it overseas a week earlier on Sept. 13, 2019.

The TV show followed the lives of the Crawleys and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century. During its six-season run from 2010 to 2015, the series won 15 Emmy Awards and earned 69 Emmy nominations in total, making “Downton Abbey” the most-nominated non-U.S. TV show in the history of the Emmys.

Original cast members, including Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, and Hugh Bonneville, are returning for the movie. Imelda Staunton, Geraldine James, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips, and Stephen Campbell Moore have joined the cast.

Julian Fellowes, who created the series and wrote the film’s screenplay, will produce alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. Brian Percival, who directed the series’ pilot, will executive produce the movie from director Michael Engler (“30 Rock”). Nigel Marchant will also return to executive produce.

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More Film

  • Black Panther Meme

    To All the Pop-Culture Memes We've Loved in 2018

    Critical praise and awards are great, but in the Year of Gaga, it’s memes that are often the ultimate indicator that a song, film, or TV show has truly entered the pantheon of pop culture. Whether it’s from “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” or “A Star Is Born,” these moments from 2018 captured [...]

  • Downton Abbey Series Finale PBS

    Watch the First 'Downton Abbey' Movie Teaser Trailer

    Focus Features has unveiled a dialogue-free teaser trailer for its upcoming “Downton Abbey” movie, highlighted by soaring vistas of the majestic English country house. The footage, which debuted on Friday, features servants prepping the fictional Crawley family home for arrivals, along with shots of the stately furnishings. “Next year, you are cordially invited to the [...]

  • 'Into the Spider-Verse' Box Office: Movie

    Box Office: 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Flies to $3.5 Million on Thursday

    “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” flew to an impressive $3.5 million at 3,321 North American locations on Thursday night. Meanwhile, MRC-Universal Pictures’ “Mortal Engines” grossed $675,000 in previews from 2,600 theaters. “The Mule” did not hold previews on Thursday.  Sony’s animated “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which expands to 3,813 sites on Friday, should handily win the weekend’s [...]

  • Chevalier de L’Ordre des Arts et

    Ashok Amritraj Decorated by French Government

    Already the most famous Indian producer in Hollywood, Hyde Park Entertainment founder Ashok Amritraj was honored by the French government on Friday. At a ceremony in Mumbai, Amritraj was presented with the Knight of the Order of Arts and of Letters (Chevalier de L’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) medal. Minister of External Affairs Jean-Yves [...]

  • Worst Movies of 2018 Christopher Robin

    The Worst Films of 2018

    Every critic’s worst movie is another’s best, but Variety critics Peter Debruge and Owen Gleiberman had to draw the line somewhere. Whether it was the year’s top film at the box office, or a right-wing documentary that’s even worse than the filmmaker’s previous outrages, it was a good year to hate-watch. Peter Debruge’s Five Worst [...]

  • Portrait of Czech playwright and civil

    Vaclav Havel Biopic Receives $635,000 From Czech Film Fund

    Czech director Slávek Horák, who was chosen as one of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch three years ago, has received 14.5 million Czech Koruna ($635,000) from the Czech Film Fund for his second feature film, a biopic of Václav Havel, the Czech writer and dissident, who became President of Czechoslovakia, and later President of the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad