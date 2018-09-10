MUBI Nabs ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot’ for U.K. Theaters (EXCLUSIVE)

Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Scott Patrick Green

In its latest big-screen move, curated streaming service MUBI has landed U.K. theatrical rights to Gus Van Sant’s “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot.” The deal comes on the heels of MUBI’s acquisition of U.K. theatrical rights to Luca Guadagnino’s lavish “Suspiria” remake.

“Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot” stars Joaquin Phoenix as John Callahan, a heavy-drinking slacker who discovers a gift for drawing edgy, irreverent newspaper cartoons after a car accident leaves him paralyzed. The cast also includes Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara, and Jack Black.

The movie premiered at Sundance. “Joaquin Phoenix shines as quadriplegic cartoonist John Callahan in this uplifting biopic about an alcoholic’s bounce back from rock bottom,” Variety said in its review.

MUBI acquired “Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot” from Amazon and will release the Amazon Studios film in Britain on Oct. 26. “We look forward to U.K. audiences engaging with this remarkable true story as told by a great filmmaker with a cast at the top of their game,” said Bobby Allen, VP of Content at MUBI.

As the debate over the impact of streaming on movie theaters and the movie-going experience rages, MUBI is planting a foot in both camps. It has a strong flow of pictures to its streaming service complemented by an increasing number of theatrical releases.

It acquired the U.K. rights to “Suspiria,” also from Amazon, last month. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, and MUBI will release it in November. Other titles it has picked up for the U.K. include ldiko Enyedi’s Berlinale Golden Bear winner “On Body and Soul.”

On the streaming side, it offers a lineup of 30 movies. A new title is added each day as another is removed.

  • Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far

    MUBI Nabs ‘Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot’ for U.K. Theaters (EXCLUSIVE)

