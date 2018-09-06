Donald Sutherland To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at the Zurich Film Festival

Donald Sutherland will be honored with the Zurich Film Festival’s Lifetime Achievement Award at its upcoming 14th edition. There will also be a retrospective of the veteran film and TV star’s work.

Sutherland will be in Zurich and present his recent movie, Paolo Virzi’s “The Leisure Seeker.” His recent work also includes roles in “The Hunger Games” and TV series “Trust.” His son, Kiefer, has previously been honored at Zurich, receiving its Golden Eye award in 2015.

The Canada-born actor won Emmy and Golden Globe awards as Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the HBO film “Citizen X,” and he won a Golden Globe for his performance in the HBO historical drama “Path to War.” He has also received an honorary Oscar and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Zurich retrospective will show classic Sutherland movies including “The Dirty Dozen,” “Kelly’s Heroes,” “Klute,” and “M*A*S*H.”

“Sutherland is an icon of, not just Hollywood but also international cinema, bringing his extraordinary presence to countless iconic roles over a truly formidable career,” said ZFF co-directors Nadja Schildknecht and Karl Spoerri in a statement.

They added: “Sutherland’s body of work includes films that are broadly considered as classics, and re-defining, so we are extra pleased to be able to present this retrospective, including some of his best loved roles.”

Sutherland will receive his award on 30 September 2018. The Festival program is taking shape, with Peter Farrelly’s “Green Book” the opening night movie, and European premieres of “The Old Man and the Gun,” and “Life Itself.”

The Zurich Film Festival runs Sept. 27-Oct. 7.