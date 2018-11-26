Donald Glover Premieres Trailer for Film With Rihanna, ‘Guava Island’ (Watch)

Earlier this year reports emerged of Donald Glover and Rihanna filming in Cuba, and it looks like the fruits of that effort, a film reportedly called “Guava Island,” were previewed at Glover’s PHAROS festival in New Zealand last weekend. Wobbly fan footage of the trailer, first posted by Stereogum, appears below.

The film, credited to Glover’s alter ego as “A Childish Gambino Film,” was directed by his longtime collaborator Hiro Murai, who has worked with him on his FX show Atlanta as well as the videos “This Is America” and “Sober.”

The clips feature Glover and Rihanna in a setting that is apparently deceptively idyllic: “We live in paradise but none of us actually have the time or the means to live here,” he says. The film also stars Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie.

Reps for Glover did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

Glover has announced that his forthcoming album and current “This Is America” tour will be his last as Childish Gambino. This latest installment of his PHAROS festival was intended to close the tour, but Glover suffered a foot injury midway through the tour and was forced to reschedule a number of dates. The tour relaunches in Nashville on Sunday — dates appear below.

Sun, December 2: Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Tues, December 4, 2018: Denver, CO, Pepsi Center

Fri, December 7, 2018: Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena

Tus, December 11, 2018: Oakland, CA, Oracle Arena

Wed, December 12, 2018: San Jose, CA, SAP Center

Sat, December 15, 2018: Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena

Sun, December 16, 2018: Los Angeles, CA, The Forum (rescheduled from Sept 26)

Mon, December 17, 2018: Los Angeles, CA, The Forum (rescheduled from Oct 3)