CineEurope: Dolby Cinema to Expand Into U.K., Germany

Dolby Laboratories is expanding its Dolby Cinema brand with moves set for the U.K., France and Germany.

Dolby announced Wednesday at CineEurope that it has entered into an agreement for the first deployment of Dolby Cinema in the U.K. with Odeon Cinemas Group. The rollout will see seven Dolby Cinema sites open nationwide over the next several years with Odeon Cinemas Group using Dolby servers, processors, and speakers for all of its European entities going forward.

Dolby has also entered into an agreement with Kinopolis to bring the first-ever Dolby Cinema to Germany. The site is expected to open later this year at the Mathäser Palast in Munich.

In addition, Dolby will be expanding its Dolby Cinema portfolio in France with Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé in Marseille at La Joliette, later this year.

“Dolby Cinema delivers a best-in-class, unforgettable entertainment experience,” said senior VP Doug Darrow. “Now, as we map our expansion in the United Kingdom and Germany, we’re bringing the total cinema experience to even more movie-going fans across Europe.”

Dolby Cinema, which features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, has more than 380 Dolby Cinema sites installed or committed to across the globe with more than 165 titles released or announced.