‘Doctor Strange’ Director Scott Derrickson to Return for Sequel

Scott Derrickson
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson has signed up for Disney-Marvel’s sequel.

The studio, which had no comment, is about to start searching for a writer. Derrickson co-wrote the 2016 original with C. Robert Cargill and Jon Spaihts.

Benedict Cumberbatch is expected to reprise his role as Stephen Strange, along with co-stars Benedict Wong and Rachel McAdams. “Doctor Strange” centered on Cumberbatch’s surgeon character deciding to practice mystic arts after a career-ending car accident left his hands injured. Instead, he began learning about the astral plane, the hidden world of magic, and other dimensions.

The movie was a solid performer at the box office, grossing $677 million worldwide. “Doctor Strange” also starred Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Stuhlbarg, Benjamin Bratt, Scott Adkins, Mads Mikkelsen, and Tilda Swinton.

Disney and Marvel have not yet dated the “Doctor Strange” sequel. Doctor Strange was created by artist Steve Ditko and writer Stan Lee. The character first appeared in the Marvel comic “Strange Tales #110” in 1963.

Derrickson’s credits include “The Exorcism of Emily Rose” and “Sinister,” along with the pilot for TNT’s TV adaptation of “Snowpiercer.”

Derrickson is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Ziffren Brittenham. The news was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

