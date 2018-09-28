You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Djimon Hounsou Joins ‘Charlie’s Angels’ as One of the Bosleys (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All

Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou is set to join the growing ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, joining Elizabeth Banks and Patrick Stewart as one of the film’s multiple Bosleys.

Banks is also directing with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska set to portray the film’s Angels. Jonathan Tucker and Luis Gerardo Méndez are also on board.

The latest draft of the script is written by Jay Basu and Banks, based on earlier drafts by Craig Mazin and Semi Chellas. Banks and Max Handelman will produce under their Brownstone Productions banner, along with Doug Belgrad, who is also co-financing through his 2.0 Entertainment, and Elizabeth Cantillon.

The film will focus on the next generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie. Since the original films, the Townsend Agency has grown considerably and gone global, providing security and intelligence services to a wide variety of private clients with offices and highly trained teams worldwide. This film focuses on one of those teams.

The pic is slated for release on Sept. 27, 2019.

Hounsou has stayed busy in recent years, specifically within the Marvel and DC universes. For Marvel, he plays Korath the Pursuer, who first appeared in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and will reprise the role in “Captain Marvel.” For DC, he is set to play the Wizard in “Shazam!,” which bows next spring, as well as the Fisherman King in “Aquaman.”

He is repped by CAA and Safran Company.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Film

  • Djimon Hounsou Charlie's Angels

    Djimon Hounsou Joins 'Charlie's Angels' as One of the Bosleys (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou is set to join the growing ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, joining Elizabeth Banks and Patrick Stewart as one of the film’s multiple Bosleys. Banks is also directing with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska set to portray the film’s Angels. Jonathan Tucker and Luis Gerardo Méndez are also […]

  • Kathleen Kennedy

    Kathleen Kennedy Extends Lucasfilm Deal Through 2021

    Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou is set to join the growing ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, joining Elizabeth Banks and Patrick Stewart as one of the film’s multiple Bosleys. Banks is also directing with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska set to portray the film’s Angels. Jonathan Tucker and Luis Gerardo Méndez are also […]

  • 'All About Nina' Review: An Uneasy

    Film Review: 'All About Nina'

    Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou is set to join the growing ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, joining Elizabeth Banks and Patrick Stewart as one of the film’s multiple Bosleys. Banks is also directing with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska set to portray the film’s Angels. Jonathan Tucker and Luis Gerardo Méndez are also […]

  • Bert and Ernie

    'Sesame Street' Movie Taps 'Portlandia' Co-Creator Jonathan Krisel as Director (EXCLUSIVE)

    Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou is set to join the growing ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, joining Elizabeth Banks and Patrick Stewart as one of the film’s multiple Bosleys. Banks is also directing with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska set to portray the film’s Angels. Jonathan Tucker and Luis Gerardo Méndez are also […]

  • Greg Berlanti

    Greg Berlanti to Direct 'The Editor,' Movie on Jackie O's Publishing Day Job

    Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou is set to join the growing ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, joining Elizabeth Banks and Patrick Stewart as one of the film’s multiple Bosleys. Banks is also directing with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska set to portray the film’s Angels. Jonathan Tucker and Luis Gerardo Méndez are also […]

  • Adam McKay

    Adam McKay's Dick Cheney Movie 'Vice' to Open Christmas Day

    Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou is set to join the growing ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, joining Elizabeth Banks and Patrick Stewart as one of the film’s multiple Bosleys. Banks is also directing with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska set to portray the film’s Angels. Jonathan Tucker and Luis Gerardo Méndez are also […]

  • Stockard Channing Variety

    Stockard Channing Looks Back at Chorus Member Days as She Returns to Stage

    Oscar nominee Djimon Hounsou is set to join the growing ensemble of Sony’s “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, joining Elizabeth Banks and Patrick Stewart as one of the film’s multiple Bosleys. Banks is also directing with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska set to portray the film’s Angels. Jonathan Tucker and Luis Gerardo Méndez are also […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad