Dito Montiel to Direct Thriller-Drama ‘Afterward’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cineville has attached writer-director Dito Montiel to the independent dramatic thriller “Afterward,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Production is planned to start in the spring of 2019. Producers are Thomas D. Adelman, production manager on “The Usual Suspects”; Elizabeth Gast Napolitano; Frederic Demey (“Female Fight Squad”) and Carl Colpaert.

The story centers on a father’s struggle to deal with the passing of his daughter, which leads him on a quest for truth and justice against corruption and small town politics.

Montiel made his feature directorial debut on 2006’s “A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints,” followed by “Fighting,” “The Son of No One,” “Empire State,” “Boulevard,” “Man Down,” and “The Clapper.”

“I’m excited to have Cineville behind me as we guide ‘Afterward’ into production,” he said. “While I’m hardly said to have a particular style or type of film I gravitate towards, ‘Afterward’ represents a challenging change of direction and a personal project for me, one to which Cineville and Bass/Casting will bring precisely the right talent.”

Cineville will be selling rights at the American Film Market, which opens Oct. 31. The company’s credits include “Hurlyburly,” “Swimming With Sharks,” “Gas, Food, Lodging,” “Mi Vida Loca,” “Mrs. Palfrey at the Claremont,” and “Female Fight Club.”