Disneyland to Sell Booze at Star Wars Attraction, a First for the Park

Dave McNary

Star Wars: The Last Jedi screening. Two fans fight with their lightsabers as they leave a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Leicester Square in London.
Disneyland will sell alcoholic beverages next year for the first time since opening in 1955 through a Star Wars-themed Oga’s Cantina.

The landmark theme park in Anaheim, Ca., revealed in a blog post Thursday that Oga’s will serve “libations for adults,” which will include pre-mixed cocktails. The cantina is part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion that opens in 2019.

The cantina is inspired by the Mos Eisley Cantina first appeared in the original 1977 film, “Star Wars” as a dimly-lit bar frequented by visiting starship pilots in a memorable scene in which Luke Skywalker and mentor Obi-Wan Kenobi first meet the smugglers, Chewbacca and Han Solo.

The post said, “Visitors come to this notorious local watering hole to unwind, conduct shady business, and maybe even encounter a friend…or a foe. Run by an intriguing alien proprietor, Oga Garra, the cantina adheres to a strict code of conduct that tries to keep its unruly patrons in check. But with a history of being a smugglers’ safe haven and a popular stopping point for those seeking to avoid the authorities, you can bet that the cantina has a story or two to tell.”

Disney said the cocktails will be “created with exotic ingredients using ‘otherworldly’ methods, served in unique vessels.” Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails will be available, as well as “proprietary beer and wine options.”

The adjacent California Adventure Park, which opened in 2001, sells beer, wine and mixed drinks at several restaurants. But Disneyland currently only sells liquor at the private Club 33 in the park’s New Orleans Square section.

  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi screening.

    Disneyland to Sell Booze at Star Wars Attraction, a First for the Park

