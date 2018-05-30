Poll: What’s the Best Disney ‘Star Wars’ Movie So Far?

The latest “Star Wars” movie from Disney and Lucasfilm hit theaters this past weekend, with “Solo” giving a glimpse of the adventures of a young Han Solo.

After Disney acquired Lucasfilm in a mammoth $4 billion deal, it has made every effort to cash in on that investment, starting with the beginning of a new trilogy in 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” The movie, directed by J.J. Abrams, was a box office behemoth, grossing $2 billion worldwide and introducing Daisy Ridley and John Boyega as the new stars of the franchise.

The studio followed that up with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” the first of its planned standalone films. The movie was also a commercial and critical success, and starred Felicity Jones in a Rebel plot to steal the Death Star plans. The next movie in the main new trilogy, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” came a year later, with director Rian Johnson bringing back Mark Hamill to show what’s become of Luke Skywalker and progressing the story of Ridley’s Rey.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” is the first of the movies to disappoint financially in its opening weekend, grossing a lackluster $103 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. It stars Alden Ehrenreich as a young Solo, as well as Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, and Woody Harrelson.

Which one of the “new” “Star Wars” movies is your favorite? Weigh in below!