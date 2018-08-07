Disney Third-Quarter Earnings Miss on Revenue, Stock Dips

The Walt Disney Company on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings that missed analyst projections, reporting earnings of $1.87 per share.

The consensus had been earnings of $1.95 per share. Similarly, the Burbank-based company also missed estimates on revenue: $15.23 billion compared with forecasts of $15.34 billion.

Disney, which recently won a bidding war for 21st Century Fox assets, saw uneven growth across its main divisions. Its studio entertainment unit saw revenue increase 20% to nearly $3 billion, largely on the success of “Avengers: Infinity War” and the continued strong performance of “Black Panther.”

Disney’s consumer products and interactive media division saw revenue dip 8% to $1 billion. Disney parks and resorts reported yet another strong quarter, with revenue increasing 6% to $5.2 billion

“We’re pleased with our results in the quarter, including a double-digit increase in earnings per share, and excited about the opportunities ahead for continued growth,” Disney CEO and chairman Bob Iger said in a statement. “Having earned the overwhelming support of shareholders, we are more enthusiastic about the 21st Century Fox acquisition than ever, and confident in our ability to fully leverage these assets along with our own incredible brands, franchises, and businesses to drive significant value across the entire company.”

Disney stock dipped 2% in after-hour trading, falling to $114.31.

More to come.

