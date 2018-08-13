You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Unveils First Look at Live-Action ‘Mulan’

Dave McNary

Disney's MULANMulan (Yifei Liu)Photo: Stephen Tilley© 2018 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disney shared the first image of its live-action “Mulan” starring Liu Yifei.

Production, which began Monday, will take place in China and New Zealand. Niki Caro is directing the remake of Disney’s classic animated feature, which follows the titular character as she disguises herself as a man in order to spare her elderly father from having to join the military.

Jet Li will play the emperor of China, Gong Li will portray a powerful witch, and Donnie Yen will be Mulan’s mentor, Commander Tung. Yoson An will play Chen Honghui, a confident and ambitious recruit who becomes Mulan’s ally and eventual love interest. The cast also includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei, Nelson Lee, and Chum Ehelepola.

Chris Bender, Jason Reed, and Jake Weiner are producing the movie. Barrie M. Osborne (“The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King“), Bill Kong (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) and Tim Coddington (“Crazy Rich Asians”) are serving as executive producers.

The 1998 film — starring Ming-Na Wen, Miguel Ferrer and Eddie Murphy — was nominated for an Oscar. The story of the legendary warrior is one of China’s most popular folktales, and is still a part of the curriculum in Chinese schools today.

The film’s release is set for March 27, 2020.

