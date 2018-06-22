Longtime Disney Executive Mark Endemano Steps Down

Mark Endemano, a longtime Disney executive who was a key figure in the international TV and film division, is leaving the company, Variety has confirmed.

Endemano’s exit comes three months after the appointment of Kevin Mayer as chairman of direct-to-consumer and international at Disney. The elimination of Endemano’s role is understood to be part of The Walt Disney Company’s global restructuring of all its segments.

The company now aims to regroup its direct-to-consumer and international business into a single division. The new division will bring together the global distribution of film and TV content with Disney’s expected direct-to-consumer streaming service, Hulu, Movies Anywhere and third-party services.

During his 14-year tenure at Disney, Endemano progressed from his first role in media distribution, heading the finance function for that division in the EMEA region, to senior VP of finance and business operations for Disney Media Distribution, Disney channels as well as ad sales and promotions across EMEA.

Endemano was promoted to senior VP of media distribution last year. He oversaw TV sales in all territories apart from the U.S. and Canada, and was in charge of designing and implementing commercial strategies for both digital and standard broadcast platforms for all of the company’s media assets globally.

Set to launch in late 2019, the Disney-branded streaming service will include live-action and animated movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm in the pay-TV window, as well as original series and movies, and thousands of titles from the Disney film and TV libraries.

