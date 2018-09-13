Disney Elects Michael Froman as New Board Director

The Walt Disney Company board announced Thursday that it has elected Michael Froman as a new director.

Froman is the vice chairman and president of strategic growth at Mastercard, where he works to expand strategic partnerships with governments, NGOs, and other institutions. Froman also oversees Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth, an independent subsidiary of the company that aims to create more equitable financial growth around the world.

“The Walt Disney Company is an iconic brand that has the power to inspire generation after generation,” Froman said. “I am honored to join the Board and share my experiences and insights to help this great company explore new opportunities around the world.”

Prior to joining Mastercard, Froman worked as the U.S. Trade Representative from 2013 to 2017 and as a deputy national security adviser for international economic affairs under President Barack Obama.

“Given his broad experience and extraordinary career spanning both the public and private sectors, Mike brings a unique perspective that will be extremely valuable as we continue to build the future of Disney,” said Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer for the Walt Disney Company. “In particular, his keen insights into finance, international trade, and government partnerships make him a great fit for our Board during this dynamic era of innovation and global growth.”