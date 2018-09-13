Disney Elects Michael Froman as New Board Director

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Froman
CREDIT: Charlie Neibergall/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Walt Disney Company board announced Thursday that it has elected Michael Froman as a new director.

Froman is the vice chairman and president of strategic growth at Mastercard, where he works to expand strategic partnerships with governments, NGOs, and other institutions. Froman also oversees Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth, an independent subsidiary of the company that aims to create more equitable financial growth around the world.

The Walt Disney Company is an iconic brand that has the power to inspire generation after generation,” Froman said. “I am honored to join the Board and share my experiences and insights to help this great company explore new opportunities around the world.”

Prior to joining Mastercard, Froman worked as the U.S. Trade Representative from 2013 to 2017 and as a deputy national security adviser for international economic affairs under President Barack Obama.

“Given his broad experience and extraordinary career spanning both the public and private sectors, Mike brings a unique perspective that will be extremely valuable as we continue to build the future of Disney,” said Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer for the Walt Disney Company. “In particular, his keen insights into finance, international trade, and government partnerships make him a great fit for our Board during this dynamic era of innovation and global growth.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine on Going Full Frontal in Netflix's ‘Outlaw King’

  • Olivia MunnVariety Studio presented by AT&T,

    Olivia Munn on Shane Black's 'Predator' Remorse: 'I Didn't Get That Apology'

  • Chloe-Grace-Moretz

    Chloe Grace Moretz Says Her Louis C.K. Film 'Shouldn't Be Seen'

  • Viola Davis

    Viola Davis Explains Her Wonder Woman Obsession

  • Actress Viola Davis photographed at her

    Viola Davis Wants #MeToo and Time's Up to Go Beyond Hollywood

  • Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of

    Jennifer Hudson Stuns with Rendition of 'Amazing Grace'

  • Ariana Grande Aretha Franklin

    Ariana Grande Honors Aretha Franklin With 'Natural Woman' Performance

More Film

  • 'The Death and Life of John

    Toronto Film Review: 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan'

    The Walt Disney Company board announced Thursday that it has elected Michael Froman as a new director. Froman is the vice chairman and president of strategic growth at Mastercard, where he works to expand strategic partnerships with governments, NGOs, and other institutions. Froman also oversees Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth, an independent subsidiary of the company that aims […]

  • Michael Froman

    Disney Elects Michael Froman as New Board Director

    The Walt Disney Company board announced Thursday that it has elected Michael Froman as a new director. Froman is the vice chairman and president of strategic growth at Mastercard, where he works to expand strategic partnerships with governments, NGOs, and other institutions. Froman also oversees Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth, an independent subsidiary of the company that aims […]

  • Modern Family

    'Modern Family' Killing Off 'Significant Character' Next Season

    The Walt Disney Company board announced Thursday that it has elected Michael Froman as a new director. Froman is the vice chairman and president of strategic growth at Mastercard, where he works to expand strategic partnerships with governments, NGOs, and other institutions. Froman also oversees Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth, an independent subsidiary of the company that aims […]

  • 'Kursk' Review: Underpowered True-Story Submarine Thriller

    Toronto Film Review: 'Kursk'

    The Walt Disney Company board announced Thursday that it has elected Michael Froman as a new director. Froman is the vice chairman and president of strategic growth at Mastercard, where he works to expand strategic partnerships with governments, NGOs, and other institutions. Froman also oversees Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth, an independent subsidiary of the company that aims […]

  • Shane Black

    Shane Black Apologizes Again for 'Stupid Decision' to Hire Sex Offender for 'The Predator'

    The Walt Disney Company board announced Thursday that it has elected Michael Froman as a new director. Froman is the vice chairman and president of strategic growth at Mastercard, where he works to expand strategic partnerships with governments, NGOs, and other institutions. Froman also oversees Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth, an independent subsidiary of the company that aims […]

  • Cynthia Erivo Harriet

    Cynthia Erivo's Harriet Tubman Movie Lands at Focus

    The Walt Disney Company board announced Thursday that it has elected Michael Froman as a new director. Froman is the vice chairman and president of strategic growth at Mastercard, where he works to expand strategic partnerships with governments, NGOs, and other institutions. Froman also oversees Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth, an independent subsidiary of the company that aims […]

  • Venom, A Star Is Born

    Box Office: 'Venom' Targets $65 Million Debut, 'A Star Is Born' Aims for Mid-$20 Millions

    The Walt Disney Company board announced Thursday that it has elected Michael Froman as a new director. Froman is the vice chairman and president of strategic growth at Mastercard, where he works to expand strategic partnerships with governments, NGOs, and other institutions. Froman also oversees Mastercard’s Center for Inclusive Growth, an independent subsidiary of the company that aims […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad