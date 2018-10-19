You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Disney Moves Dwayne Johnson's 'Jungle Cruise' Back to 2020

Dave McNary

Dwayne Johnson
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Disney has moved Dwayne Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” nine months back to the mid-summer of 2020.

The studio announced Friday that “Jungle Cruise,” based on the Disneyland ride, would open on July 24, 2020. The previous date had been Oct. 19, 2019. Johnson also tweeted the news, with a short video featuring the film’s title.

Jaume Collet-Serra directed the film from a script by Michael Green (“Logan”), J.D. Payne, and Patrick McKay. The theme park attraction was part of the 1955 opening of Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., and operates in several Disney Parks across the globe.

Emily Blunt is also starring. The film is set in the 1930s during the Great Depression with Johnson portraying a riverboat captain who takes a scientist and her brother on a mission into a jungle to find a tree believed to possess healing powers.

Johnson is producing through Seven Bucks Productions. John Davis and John Fox will produce via Davis Entertainment; Beau Flynn will produce with his FlynnPictureCo. banner; and Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will produce through Seven Bucks. Scott Sheldon is co-producing.

The movie has been described as inspired by “The African Queen” starring Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn.

Disney also announced that it’s vacated the July 31, 2020, date for an untitled Marvel film.

  • Morelia:‘Sanctorum’ ‘Go Youth!’ ‘This is not

    ‘Sanctorum,’ ‘Go Youth!’ ‘This Is Not Berlin’ Highlight Impulso Morelia

