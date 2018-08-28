Directors Guild Sets 2020 Awards Show Date

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Directors Guild of America has set Jan. 25, 2020, as the date for its 72nd awards show — about two weeks before the Academy Awards.

The DGA made the announcement on Tuesday, a day after the SAG Awards staked out Jan. 26, 2020, as the date for its 26th annual carmony and the Producers Guild of America claimed Jan. 18, 2020, as the date for its 31st annual Producers Guild Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently moved the 2020 Oscar telecast forward by two weeks to Feb. 9. The rule changes — which included the creation of a controversial best popular film category and limiting the telecast to three hours — came in response to declining ratings and concerns that viewers had become fatigued by the ever-increasing number of televised awards shows.

That’s led to the Hollywood guilds having to deal with a shorter awards season timeline in 2020. The DGA did not announce a location for the 2020 awards ceremony.  The 71st annual DGA Awards will take place on Feb. 2, 2019, at Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

Guillermo del Toro won the DGA Award this year for outstanding directorial achievement for “The Shape of Water.” He went on to nab the Academy Award for best director and best picture.

The DGA Award is one of the top indicators of Oscar sentiment, with all but seven of the DGA winners since 1948 going on to take the best director Oscar. The last divergence came in 2013 when Ben Affleck won the DGA Award for “Argo,” even though he did not receive an Oscar nomination.

The “Handmaid’s Tale,” “Veep,” and “Big Little Lies” won the major TV awards at the ceremony on Feb. 3 at the Beverly Hilton.

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes Uncovered

    Shawn Mendes on the Meaning of 'Youth': 'We're Not Describing Age'

  • Pete Davidson photographed by Peggy Sirota

    Pete Davidson Is Not Here for the 'Nine-Hour' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

  • AMANDLA STENBERG portrait

    Amandla Stenberg Says She Wants More Black, Gay On-Screen Narratives

  • Parts Unknown Artisans

    What Anthony Bourdain Taught 'Parts Unknown' Cinematographer Morgan Fallon

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

More Film

  • Craig Zadan dead

    Craig Zadan Tribute Set for November at Educational Theatre Foundation Gala

    The Directors Guild of America has set Jan. 25, 2020, as the date for its 72nd awards show — about two weeks before the Academy Awards. The DGA made the announcement on Tuesday, a day after the SAG Awards staked out Jan. 26, 2020, as the date for its 26th annual carmony and the Producers […]

  • Directors Guild Awards 2020 Date Set

    Directors Guild Sets 2020 Awards Show Date

    The Directors Guild of America has set Jan. 25, 2020, as the date for its 72nd awards show — about two weeks before the Academy Awards. The DGA made the announcement on Tuesday, a day after the SAG Awards staked out Jan. 26, 2020, as the date for its 26th annual carmony and the Producers […]

  • Crazy Rich Asians

    ReFrame, IMDBPro Announce 22 Newly Certified Gender-Balanced Films

    The Directors Guild of America has set Jan. 25, 2020, as the date for its 72nd awards show — about two weeks before the Academy Awards. The DGA made the announcement on Tuesday, a day after the SAG Awards staked out Jan. 26, 2020, as the date for its 26th annual carmony and the Producers […]

  • Oscars: Venice Kicks Off Festival Season

    Oscars: Venice Plants Flag to Start Festival Season

    The Directors Guild of America has set Jan. 25, 2020, as the date for its 72nd awards show — about two weeks before the Academy Awards. The DGA made the announcement on Tuesday, a day after the SAG Awards staked out Jan. 26, 2020, as the date for its 26th annual carmony and the Producers […]

  • Uri Singer arrives at the 33rd

    'Marjorie Prime' Producer Uri Singer Launching TaleFlick Platform

    The Directors Guild of America has set Jan. 25, 2020, as the date for its 72nd awards show — about two weeks before the Academy Awards. The DGA made the announcement on Tuesday, a day after the SAG Awards staked out Jan. 26, 2020, as the date for its 26th annual carmony and the Producers […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad