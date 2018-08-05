Dinesh D’Souza’s Pro-Trump Doc ‘Death of a Nation’ Suffers Mediocre Debut

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
Death of a Nation
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dinesh D'Souza

Controversial pundit Dinesh D’Souza’s latest documentary received a lackluster response from moviegoers.

Death of a Nation” made $2.3 million when it opened on 1,032 screens, averaging a tepid $2,248 per theater. The documentary, which explores fascism and white supremacy and compares President Donald Trump to Abraham Lincoln, is the lowest wide release launch to date for the right-wing conservative filmmaker. It’s the first political documentary to bow nationwide since Ben Stein’s “Expelled: No Intelligence Allowed” debuted 10 years ago.

While a start over a million dollars is impressive for any documentary given the low price tag, it’s not exactly promising for a film that debuted in over 1,000 locations. D’Souza’s previous titles all bowed in limited release before expanding.

His last movie, “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party,” generated $3.6 million during its wide release in 2016. It went on to make $13 million. Prior to that, 2014’s “America: Imagine the World Without Her” picked up $2.6 million when it opened nationwide before ending its theatrical run with $14.4 million. D’Souza’s first documentary was “2016: Obama’s America,” which bowed with $6.5 million and topped out with a strong $33 million.

Related

In his review of “Death of a Nation,”Variety’s chief film critic Owen Gleiberman says, “Dinesh D’Souza goes over the top — of hate, and of truth — in his latest documentary, a radical-right screed that equates liberalism with Nazism.” He adds, “Dinesh D’Souza is no longer preaching to the choir; he’s preaching to the mentally unsound.”

Though the doc currently holds a 0% on review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, it has generated some positive sentiment among conservatives. “This film is a great reminder about what the left really stands for and why conservatives must never stop fighting for freedom and liberty,” Stephanie Hamill, a journalist with right-wing publication the Daily Caller, wrote on Twitter.

It also garnered praise from the Trumps, including Donald Trump Jr., who co-hosted a screening of the documentary in Washington D.C. He also tweeted about the film, saying, “It’s going to fire up Republicans for the midterms.”

Earlier this year, Trump pardoned D’Souza, who pled guilty in 2014 to a felony campaign finance violation.

Popular on Variety

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

More Film

  • Death of a Nation

    Dinesh D'Souza's Pro-Trump Doc 'Death of a Nation' Suffers Mediocre Debut

    Controversial pundit Dinesh D’Souza’s latest documentary received a lackluster response from moviegoers. “Death of a Nation” made $2.3 million when it opened on 1,032 screens, averaging a tepid $2,248 per theater. The documentary, which explores fascism and white supremacy and compares President Donald Trump to Abraham Lincoln, is the lowest wide release launch to date […]

  • Left to right: Henry Cavill as

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Stays No. 1 at International Box Office With $76 Million

    Controversial pundit Dinesh D’Souza’s latest documentary received a lackluster response from moviegoers. “Death of a Nation” made $2.3 million when it opened on 1,032 screens, averaging a tepid $2,248 per theater. The documentary, which explores fascism and white supremacy and compares President Donald Trump to Abraham Lincoln, is the lowest wide release launch to date […]

  • Locarno: ‘Campo,’ ‘Breeding Ground’ Share First

    Locarno: ‘Campo,’ ‘Breeding Ground’ Share First Look Prizes

    Controversial pundit Dinesh D’Souza’s latest documentary received a lackluster response from moviegoers. “Death of a Nation” made $2.3 million when it opened on 1,032 screens, averaging a tepid $2,248 per theater. The documentary, which explores fascism and white supremacy and compares President Donald Trump to Abraham Lincoln, is the lowest wide release launch to date […]

  • After Cannes, Locarno Film Festival Signs

    Locarno Film Festival Signs Pledge for Gender Parity in Programming

    Controversial pundit Dinesh D’Souza’s latest documentary received a lackluster response from moviegoers. “Death of a Nation” made $2.3 million when it opened on 1,032 screens, averaging a tepid $2,248 per theater. The documentary, which explores fascism and white supremacy and compares President Donald Trump to Abraham Lincoln, is the lowest wide release launch to date […]

  • Left to right: Simon Pegg as

    Box Office: 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Cruises Past 'Christopher Robin'

    Controversial pundit Dinesh D’Souza’s latest documentary received a lackluster response from moviegoers. “Death of a Nation” made $2.3 million when it opened on 1,032 screens, averaging a tepid $2,248 per theater. The documentary, which explores fascism and white supremacy and compares President Donald Trump to Abraham Lincoln, is the lowest wide release launch to date […]

  • Independent Producers At Locarno's Match-Me! Go

    Locarno Match Me!: Independent Producers Think International Is The Way Forward

    Controversial pundit Dinesh D’Souza’s latest documentary received a lackluster response from moviegoers. “Death of a Nation” made $2.3 million when it opened on 1,032 screens, averaging a tepid $2,248 per theater. The documentary, which explores fascism and white supremacy and compares President Donald Trump to Abraham Lincoln, is the lowest wide release launch to date […]

  • 'Suburban Birds' Review: Qiu Sheng's Inscrutable

    Locarno Film Review: 'Suburban Birds'

    Controversial pundit Dinesh D’Souza’s latest documentary received a lackluster response from moviegoers. “Death of a Nation” made $2.3 million when it opened on 1,032 screens, averaging a tepid $2,248 per theater. The documentary, which explores fascism and white supremacy and compares President Donald Trump to Abraham Lincoln, is the lowest wide release launch to date […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad