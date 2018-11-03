You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Legend Joins ‘Le Brio’ Remake Starring Letitia Wright (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Letitia Wright Black Panther
CREDIT: Cliff Watts for Variety

Leading French producer Dimitri Rassam (“The Little Prince”) is joining forces with Mike Jackson and John Legend’s banner Get Lifted Film Company to produce the U.S. remake of 2017’s “Le Brio,” the Cesar-nominated comedy/drama. Endeavor Content has come on board to co-finance.

Letitia Wright (“Black Panther”) is attached to star in and executive produce the film, which is currently in development. The French original revolves around the relationship between a young French-Arab woman from an underprivileged neighborhood (played by singer-turned-actress Camelia Jordana) and a brilliant but prejudiced professor (played by Daniel Auteuil), who is forced to coach her for an annual speech contest.

Wright will play the female lead in the remake, which will also explore the complex relationship between a student and a professor who come from different ethnic and social backgrounds. However, the plot of the movie won’t center on the speech competition.

“With Get Lifted Film Company’s great creative input, the remake will have more of a political bend than the French film to reflect the current tense climate and race relations in U.S.,” said Rassam, who is co-producing the film via his Paris-based banner Chapter 2.

“Ultimately, the film will show how sharing knowledge can help build bridges between people from different generations and backgrounds, as well as help people overcome their own prejudices and anger,” explained Rassam, who cited “Good Will Hunting,” “The Intouchables” and “8 Mile” as references.

A director will soon be attached to the project, which is expected to go into production next year. Wright, Jackson and Legend are represented by WME.

Rassam is also developing a German remake of “Le Brio” with Martin Moszkowicz’s independent powerhouse Constantin Films, as well as an Italian remake. The German movie, which Constantin Films is lead producing, will go into production early next year.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Flare Film Continues Global Production Focus

    Flare Film Continues Global Production Focus With Drama 'Avalanche'

    Leading French producer Dimitri Rassam (“The Little Prince”) is joining forces with Mike Jackson and John Legend’s banner Get Lifted Film Company to produce the U.S. remake of 2017’s “Le Brio,” the Cesar-nominated comedy/drama. Endeavor Content has come on board to co-finance. Letitia Wright (“Black Panther”) is attached to star in and executive produce the […]

  • Letitia Wright Black Panther

    John Legend Joins 'Le Brio' Remake Starring Letitia Wright (EXCLUSIVE)

    Leading French producer Dimitri Rassam (“The Little Prince”) is joining forces with Mike Jackson and John Legend’s banner Get Lifted Film Company to produce the U.S. remake of 2017’s “Le Brio,” the Cesar-nominated comedy/drama. Endeavor Content has come on board to co-finance. Letitia Wright (“Black Panther”) is attached to star in and executive produce the […]

  • AFM: U.S. Deal for ‘Cellar’ Starring

    AFM: U.S. Deal for ‘Cellar’ Starring Jean Marc Barr (EXCLUSIVE)

    Leading French producer Dimitri Rassam (“The Little Prince”) is joining forces with Mike Jackson and John Legend’s banner Get Lifted Film Company to produce the U.S. remake of 2017’s “Le Brio,” the Cesar-nominated comedy/drama. Endeavor Content has come on board to co-finance. Letitia Wright (“Black Panther”) is attached to star in and executive produce the […]

  • En del av mitt hjärta.Foto: Niklas

    Picture Tree Picks Up Malin Akerman's 'A Piece of My Heart' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Leading French producer Dimitri Rassam (“The Little Prince”) is joining forces with Mike Jackson and John Legend’s banner Get Lifted Film Company to produce the U.S. remake of 2017’s “Le Brio,” the Cesar-nominated comedy/drama. Endeavor Content has come on board to co-finance. Letitia Wright (“Black Panther”) is attached to star in and executive produce the […]

  • Holiday

    European Drama 'Holiday' Bought by Breaking Glass (EXCLUSIVE)

    Leading French producer Dimitri Rassam (“The Little Prince”) is joining forces with Mike Jackson and John Legend’s banner Get Lifted Film Company to produce the U.S. remake of 2017’s “Le Brio,” the Cesar-nominated comedy/drama. Endeavor Content has come on board to co-finance. Letitia Wright (“Black Panther”) is attached to star in and executive produce the […]

  • Playtime Boards Australian Action Film 'High

    Playtime Acquires Australian Action Film 'High Ground' with Simon Baker (EXCLUSIVE)

    Leading French producer Dimitri Rassam (“The Little Prince”) is joining forces with Mike Jackson and John Legend’s banner Get Lifted Film Company to produce the U.S. remake of 2017’s “Le Brio,” the Cesar-nominated comedy/drama. Endeavor Content has come on board to co-finance. Letitia Wright (“Black Panther”) is attached to star in and executive produce the […]

  • Francesca Hayward

    Film News Roundup: Royal Ballet's Francesca Hayward Joins 'Cats' Movie

    Leading French producer Dimitri Rassam (“The Little Prince”) is joining forces with Mike Jackson and John Legend’s banner Get Lifted Film Company to produce the U.S. remake of 2017’s “Le Brio,” the Cesar-nominated comedy/drama. Endeavor Content has come on board to co-finance. Letitia Wright (“Black Panther”) is attached to star in and executive produce the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad