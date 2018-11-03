John Legend Joins ‘Le Brio’ Remake Starring Letitia Wright (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading French producer Dimitri Rassam (“The Little Prince”) is joining forces with Mike Jackson and John Legend’s banner Get Lifted Film Company to produce the U.S. remake of 2017’s “Le Brio,” the Cesar-nominated comedy/drama. Endeavor Content has come on board to co-finance.

Letitia Wright (“Black Panther”) is attached to star in and executive produce the film, which is currently in development. The French original revolves around the relationship between a young French-Arab woman from an underprivileged neighborhood (played by singer-turned-actress Camelia Jordana) and a brilliant but prejudiced professor (played by Daniel Auteuil), who is forced to coach her for an annual speech contest.

Wright will play the female lead in the remake, which will also explore the complex relationship between a student and a professor who come from different ethnic and social backgrounds. However, the plot of the movie won’t center on the speech competition.

“With Get Lifted Film Company’s great creative input, the remake will have more of a political bend than the French film to reflect the current tense climate and race relations in U.S.,” said Rassam, who is co-producing the film via his Paris-based banner Chapter 2.

“Ultimately, the film will show how sharing knowledge can help build bridges between people from different generations and backgrounds, as well as help people overcome their own prejudices and anger,” explained Rassam, who cited “Good Will Hunting,” “The Intouchables” and “8 Mile” as references.

A director will soon be attached to the project, which is expected to go into production next year. Wright, Jackson and Legend are represented by WME.

Rassam is also developing a German remake of “Le Brio” with Martin Moszkowicz’s independent powerhouse Constantin Films, as well as an Italian remake. The German movie, which Constantin Films is lead producing, will go into production early next year.