Diane Nelson Out as DC Entertainment President

By
Brent Lang

Senior Film and Media Editor

Diane Nelson photographed at DC in Burbank Monday, September 26, 2016 by photographer Kevin Scanlon for Variety.
CREDIT: Kevin Scanlon

Diane Nelson is out as president of DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. announced Wednesday.

She has been on a leave of absence since March, but will not return to her post. Nelson also serves as president of Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The decision is said by an insider to be her own. She was not forced out of her job.

In a letter to staff, Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara wrote, “Diane has been a friend and colleague as well as a valued member of the Warner Bros. family for more than 20 years. While we’re sad she’ll be leaving us, we completely respect and support her decision.”

Nelson was named head of DC in 2009, where she helped oversee the development of its television projects, feature films, and video games with mixed success. DC has been successful on the television side, launching hits such as “Arrow” and “The Flash.” However, it has struggled to match the big screen success of rival Marvel. “Wonder Woman” was a critical and commercial success, but films such as “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and “Suicide Squad” were critical pinatas and “Justice League” struck out at the box office.

Warner Bros said DC’s executive management team will report to Chief Digital Officer Thomas Gewecke until a replacement is found.

  Diane Nelson photographed at DC in

    Diane Nelson Out as DC Entertainment President

  Rampage Tomb Raider Video Games to

    Can Studios Crack the Code for a Video Game Movie Breakout in the U.S.?

  Stranger Things The Upsidedown Editing

    Illegal Streaming, Mobile Piracy Surged in France in 2017

  Tony HaleNetflix Arrested Development Season 5

    'To the Stars' Movie Casts Tony Hale, Malin Akerman

  Paolo Sorrentino's 'Loro' Ends Unusual Distribution

    Paolo Sorrentino's 'Loro' Ends Unusual Two-Part Distribution Experiment

  Screenvision Sells to Abry Partners

    Screenvision Sells to Abry Partners

