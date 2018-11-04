STX Buys U.S. Rights to ‘Poms’ With Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier

STX has bought the U.S. rights to the cheerleading comedy “Poms,” starring Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver and Pam Grier.

Zara Hayes is directing from a script by Shane Atkinson based on a story by Hayes and Atkinson about a group of women who form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community. Alisha Boe, Phyllis Somerville, Charlie Tahan, Bruce McGill, Rhea Perlman and Celia Weston also star.

Endeavor Content is handling U.S. rights with Entertainment One’s Sierra/Affinity, which is producing, financing and handling international sales of the project. Shooting began in July in Atlanta. Buyers at AFM were shown several minutes of footage and STX was announced as the buyer for U.S. rights on Sunday.

Producers are Kelly McCormick; Alex Saks; Mad as Birds Films’ Andy Evans, Ade Shannon, Celyn Jones, and Sean Marley; and Rose Pictures’ Rose Ganguzza. Keaton; Sierra/Affinity’s Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg; and Will Greenfield are executive producing.

STX teamed with eOne on Jessica Chastain’s drama “Molly’s Game” last year. Domestic grosses were $29 million for “Molly’s Game” and the international take was $30 million.

Keaton was one of the lead actresses along with Jane Fonda, Mary Steenbergen and Candice Bergen on the comedy “Book Club,” which was sold a year ago at AFM and went on to gross $68 million worldwide. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.