You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

STX Buys U.S. Rights to ‘Poms’ With Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

STX has bought the U.S. rights to the cheerleading comedy “Poms,” starring Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver and Pam Grier.

Zara Hayes is directing from a script by Shane Atkinson based on a story by Hayes and Atkinson about a group of women who form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community. Alisha Boe, Phyllis Somerville, Charlie Tahan, Bruce McGill, Rhea Perlman and Celia Weston also star.

Endeavor Content is handling U.S. rights with Entertainment One’s Sierra/Affinity, which is producing, financing and handling international sales of the project. Shooting began in July in Atlanta. Buyers at AFM were shown several minutes of footage and STX was announced as the buyer for U.S. rights on Sunday.

Producers are Kelly McCormick; Alex Saks; Mad as Birds Films’ Andy Evans, Ade Shannon, Celyn Jones, and Sean Marley; and Rose Pictures’ Rose Ganguzza. Keaton; Sierra/Affinity’s Nick Meyer and Marc Schaberg; and Will Greenfield are executive producing.

STX teamed with eOne on Jessica Chastain’s drama “Molly’s Game” last year. Domestic grosses were $29 million for “Molly’s Game” and the international take was $30 million.

Keaton was one of the lead actresses along with Jane Fonda, Mary Steenbergen and Candice Bergen on the comedy “Book Club,” which was sold a year ago at AFM and went on to gross $68 million worldwide. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Film

  • Mackenzie Foy is Clara in Disney’s

    China Box Office: 'Nutcracker' Wins With $12 Million Opening

    STX has bought the U.S. rights to the cheerleading comedy “Poms,” starring Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver and Pam Grier. Zara Hayes is directing from a script by Shane Atkinson based on a story by Hayes and Atkinson about a group of women who form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community. Alisha Boe, Phyllis Somerville, Charlie […]

  • Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier

    STX Buys U.S. Rights to 'Poms' With Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier

    STX has bought the U.S. rights to the cheerleading comedy “Poms,” starring Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver and Pam Grier. Zara Hayes is directing from a script by Shane Atkinson based on a story by Hayes and Atkinson about a group of women who form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community. Alisha Boe, Phyllis Somerville, Charlie […]

  • The Coldest Game

    Poland's Pending Incentives Escalate Rebate Arms Race in Region

    STX has bought the U.S. rights to the cheerleading comedy “Poms,” starring Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver and Pam Grier. Zara Hayes is directing from a script by Shane Atkinson based on a story by Hayes and Atkinson about a group of women who form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community. Alisha Boe, Phyllis Somerville, Charlie […]

  • Gareth Jones

    Poland's New Generation of Producers Courts Global Talent

    STX has bought the U.S. rights to the cheerleading comedy “Poms,” starring Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver and Pam Grier. Zara Hayes is directing from a script by Shane Atkinson based on a story by Hayes and Atkinson about a group of women who form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community. Alisha Boe, Phyllis Somerville, Charlie […]

  • DF-10956_R – Gwilym Lee (Brian May) and

    'Bohemian Rhapsody' Rocks With $50 Million, 'Nutcracker' Crumbles

    STX has bought the U.S. rights to the cheerleading comedy “Poms,” starring Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver and Pam Grier. Zara Hayes is directing from a script by Shane Atkinson based on a story by Hayes and Atkinson about a group of women who form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community. Alisha Boe, Phyllis Somerville, Charlie […]

  • American Film Market Sees Plenty of

    American Film Market Sees Plenty of Scrambling for Buzzy Movies

    STX has bought the U.S. rights to the cheerleading comedy “Poms,” starring Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver and Pam Grier. Zara Hayes is directing from a script by Shane Atkinson based on a story by Hayes and Atkinson about a group of women who form a cheerleading squad at their retirement community. Alisha Boe, Phyllis Somerville, Charlie […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad