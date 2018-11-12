‘Detective Pikachu’ Seems to be Channeling Deadpool in New Trailer

We get our first look at Legendary Entertainment’s live-action “Detective Pikachu” Monday and the furry little ball of lightning sounds and acts a lot like Deadpool. No surprise there, since Ryan Reynolds is voicing the role, but it’s still a little bizarre to see in action.

The film is based on the video game of the same name, which in turn is a spin-off of the wildly popular “Pokemon” games.” The story for the film, which is set for a May 10, 2019, release, has the father of the teen played by Justice Smith being kidnapped, forcing Smith to team up with the glib Pikachu in a hunt to find him.

The film stars Reynolds, Smith, and Kathryn Newton.

Legendary bought the movie rights in 2016, shortly after the Pokemon Go app game was released and became a worldwide phenomenon, so much so that it led to a 25% jump in the stock of part-owner Nintendo. The augmented reality game allows players to capture, battle, and train the Pokemon virtual creatures. The movie moved from Universal to Warner Bros. in July.