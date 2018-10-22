You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dermot Mulroney to Star in Horror Film ‘Trick’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dermot Mulroney'Beautiful Boy' premiere after party, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 07 Sep 2018
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/R

Dermot Mulroney will star as a detective in in the independent horror film “Trick,” directed by Patrick Lussier.

Ellen S. Wander of Film Bridge International will produce and handle worldwide sales for the film at the American Film Market, which launches Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Calif. Gabriela Lugo will also serve as a producer. Film Bridge International also partnered Chimney’s Fredrik Zander to handle post-production. The movie will begin shooting in Los Angeles in December.

The story, written by Lussier and Todd Farmer, centers on an elusive serial killer named Trick, who descends upon a small town annually, bringing terror and death. Mulroney’s no-nonsense detective character has faced Trick once before –- and shot and killed him, or so everyone keeps telling him. Against everyone else’s judgement, he is convinced that Trick is not only alive and well, but the one responsible for a series of gruesome murders.

“After much discussion with director Lussier, Dermot was the only choice for this role. We are ecstatic that he was able to take on the project.” Wander said in a statement.

Mulroney has starred in over 70 films in a career spanning more than three decades. Most recently, he appeared in the Netflix series “Homecoming” starring Julia Roberts. Lussier previously directed “My Bloody Valentine,” and “Drive Angry.”

Mulroney is repped by WME. Lussier is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency.

Popular on Variety

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

More Film

  • Dermot Mulroney'Beautiful Boy' premiere after party,

    Dermot Mulroney to Star in Horror Film 'Trick'

    Dermot Mulroney will star as a detective in in the independent horror film “Trick,” directed by Patrick Lussier. Ellen S. Wander of Film Bridge International will produce and handle worldwide sales for the film at the American Film Market, which launches Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Calif. Gabriela Lugo will also serve as a producer. […]

  • Johnny Depp

    Johnny Depp Partners With Andrea Iervolino on Drama 'Waiting for the Barbarians'

    Dermot Mulroney will star as a detective in in the independent horror film “Trick,” directed by Patrick Lussier. Ellen S. Wander of Film Bridge International will produce and handle worldwide sales for the film at the American Film Market, which launches Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Calif. Gabriela Lugo will also serve as a producer. […]

  • Halloween

    How Blumhouse Got Everything Right About Making a 'Halloween' Sequel

    Dermot Mulroney will star as a detective in in the independent horror film “Trick,” directed by Patrick Lussier. Ellen S. Wander of Film Bridge International will produce and handle worldwide sales for the film at the American Film Market, which launches Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Calif. Gabriela Lugo will also serve as a producer. […]

  • Netflix Backing Guillermo del Toro Directed

    Guillermo del Toro Directing 'Pinocchio' for Netflix

    Dermot Mulroney will star as a detective in in the independent horror film “Trick,” directed by Patrick Lussier. Ellen S. Wander of Film Bridge International will produce and handle worldwide sales for the film at the American Film Market, which launches Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Calif. Gabriela Lugo will also serve as a producer. […]

  • Jamal Khashoggi

    Saudi Arabia Confirms Jamal Khashoggi's Death, Calling It 'Huge and Grave Mistake'

    Dermot Mulroney will star as a detective in in the independent horror film “Trick,” directed by Patrick Lussier. Ellen S. Wander of Film Bridge International will produce and handle worldwide sales for the film at the American Film Market, which launches Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Calif. Gabriela Lugo will also serve as a producer. […]

  • Fandango Latin America

    Fandango Becomes Largest Online Ticketer in Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

    Dermot Mulroney will star as a detective in in the independent horror film “Trick,” directed by Patrick Lussier. Ellen S. Wander of Film Bridge International will produce and handle worldwide sales for the film at the American Film Market, which launches Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Calif. Gabriela Lugo will also serve as a producer. […]

  • Vue International Acquires German Multiplex Circuit

    Vue International Acquires German Multiplex Circuit CineStar

    Dermot Mulroney will star as a detective in in the independent horror film “Trick,” directed by Patrick Lussier. Ellen S. Wander of Film Bridge International will produce and handle worldwide sales for the film at the American Film Market, which launches Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Calif. Gabriela Lugo will also serve as a producer. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad