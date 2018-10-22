Dermot Mulroney to Star in Horror Film ‘Trick’

Dermot Mulroney will star as a detective in in the independent horror film “Trick,” directed by Patrick Lussier.

Ellen S. Wander of Film Bridge International will produce and handle worldwide sales for the film at the American Film Market, which launches Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Calif. Gabriela Lugo will also serve as a producer. Film Bridge International also partnered Chimney’s Fredrik Zander to handle post-production. The movie will begin shooting in Los Angeles in December.

The story, written by Lussier and Todd Farmer, centers on an elusive serial killer named Trick, who descends upon a small town annually, bringing terror and death. Mulroney’s no-nonsense detective character has faced Trick once before –- and shot and killed him, or so everyone keeps telling him. Against everyone else’s judgement, he is convinced that Trick is not only alive and well, but the one responsible for a series of gruesome murders.

“After much discussion with director Lussier, Dermot was the only choice for this role. We are ecstatic that he was able to take on the project.” Wander said in a statement.

Mulroney has starred in over 70 films in a career spanning more than three decades. Most recently, he appeared in the Netflix series “Homecoming” starring Julia Roberts. Lussier previously directed “My Bloody Valentine,” and “Drive Angry.”

Mulroney is repped by WME. Lussier is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency.