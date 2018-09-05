‘The Nun’ Star Demian Bichir Blasts ‘Loonies at the White House’ For ‘Lying’ About Undocumented Immigrants

“The Nun” features a demon nun, two exorcisms, and some zombies, but Demian Bichir had more realistic fears in mind on Tuesday night at the horror film’s premiere in Hollywood.

The Mexican-American actor has been an outspoken advocate for immigration reform, most recently penning an op-ed for Deadline last month about the separation of immigrant families at the border.

“Immigration reform is nothing new. It’s been on the table in congress for decades, and we keep on fighting for it to get a real immigration reform that can be fair to so many millions of human beings who make our lives easier and better and happier everyday without getting anything in return,” Bichir told Variety. “There’s a lot of misinformation and these crazy loonies at the White House. They keep lying to the people and people are buying those lies… We need [undocumented workers], we need them here, and the economy of this country will grow exponentially if we give them a face and a name.”

Bichir stars in “The Nun,” the most recent installment of “The Conjuring” universe,” which follows priest Father Burke (Bichir) and young nun Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) as they investigate a mysterious suicide at a Romanian abbey. However, after several paranormal events, the pair begins to suspect a demonic nun as the culprit.

Evil nuns were also a highlight at the premiere itself. Several rows of what appeared to be faceless mannequins in nun habits stood motionless, that is, until some began to move. Live actors hid between the mannequins at random points, placing hands onto the unsuspecting shoulders of jittery guests.

For Farmiga, who said she is terrified of horror films, the nuns did not provide any comfort.

“I’ll admit, I’m not a huge horror fan. I cannot watch them,” Farmiga said. “I have such a light soul that it just sits with me for too long, and I can’t take it. It festers in my mind.”

But “The Nun” is not Farmiga’s first foray into the horror world. She has starred in two season of “American Horror Story” — “Murder House” and “Coven” — and is set to reprise her characters Violet and Zoe in the show’s upcoming eighth season.

Her favorite role? Violet, because “You always have a place in your heart for your first one.”

Bichir and Farmiga were also joined at the premiere by director Corin Hardy and supporting cast members Jonas Bloquet, Bonnie Aarons, August Maturo, and Lili Bordan.

“The Nun” is in theaters on Friday.