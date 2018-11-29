×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Broadway Musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Getting Movie Treatment

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dear Evan Hansen
CREDIT: Matthew Murphy

Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” is making its way to the big screen.

Universal Pictures has acquired film rights to the Broadway hit, with “Wonder” director Stephen Chbosky set to handle filmmaking duties.

Sources say Ben Platt, who originated the role and won a Tony for his performance, is in early talks to step back into his signature blue-striped shirt and arm cast for the movie. Ben’s dad, Marc Platt, and Adam Siegel are producing the adaptation, while “Dear Evan Hansen” playwright Steven Levenson is penning the script. “La La Land” and “The Greatest Showman” lyricists Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the music for the show, will serve as executive producers.

The story follows Hansen, a high schooler with social anxiety. He unintentionally gets caught up in a lie after the family of a classmate who committed suicide mistakes one of Hansen’s letters for their son’s suicide note.

The musical was nominated for nine Tonys and scored five, including best musical, best actor, best featured actress (Rachel Bay Jones), and best score. It is currently on a nationwide tour that includes a stop in Los Angeles.

Levenson and Chbosky is repped by WME and lawyers Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller. Pasek and Paul are repped by CAA, Kraft-Engel Management and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.

Deadline Hollywood first reported the news.

Popular on Variety

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

More Film

  • Bradley Cooper A Star is Born

    Listen: Bradley Cooper Explains Why 'A Star Is Born' Lured Him to Direct

    Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” is making its way to the big screen. Universal Pictures has acquired film rights to the Broadway hit, with “Wonder” director Stephen Chbosky set to handle filmmaking duties. Sources say Ben Platt, who originated the role and won a Tony for his performance, is in early talks to step […]

  • Tim McGraw, Alex HonnoldScreening of National

    Tim McGraw on Defining 'Gravity' for 'Free Solo' Theme Song

    Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” is making its way to the big screen. Universal Pictures has acquired film rights to the Broadway hit, with “Wonder” director Stephen Chbosky set to handle filmmaking duties. Sources say Ben Platt, who originated the role and won a Tony for his performance, is in early talks to step […]

  • Shakespeare in Love

    'Shakespeare in Love' at 20: From Troubled Development to Oscar History

    Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” is making its way to the big screen. Universal Pictures has acquired film rights to the Broadway hit, with “Wonder” director Stephen Chbosky set to handle filmmaking duties. Sources say Ben Platt, who originated the role and won a Tony for his performance, is in early talks to step […]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Gloria Katz, 'American Graffiti' Screenwriter, 'Star Wars' Script Doctor, Dies at 76

    Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” is making its way to the big screen. Universal Pictures has acquired film rights to the Broadway hit, with “Wonder” director Stephen Chbosky set to handle filmmaking duties. Sources say Ben Platt, who originated the role and won a Tony for his performance, is in early talks to step […]

  • Troye Sivan on How He Gave

    Troye Sivan on How He Gave a 'Boy Erased' His Own Musical Revelation

    Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” is making its way to the big screen. Universal Pictures has acquired film rights to the Broadway hit, with “Wonder” director Stephen Chbosky set to handle filmmaking duties. Sources say Ben Platt, who originated the role and won a Tony for his performance, is in early talks to step […]

  • Dear Evan Hansen

    Broadway Musical 'Dear Evan Hansen' Getting Movie Treatment

    Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” is making its way to the big screen. Universal Pictures has acquired film rights to the Broadway hit, with “Wonder” director Stephen Chbosky set to handle filmmaking duties. Sources say Ben Platt, who originated the role and won a Tony for his performance, is in early talks to step […]

  • Gary Ross Will

    Gary Ross to Rewrite and Direct 'Will' for Paramount and Gary Sanchez (EXCLUSIVE)

    Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen” is making its way to the big screen. Universal Pictures has acquired film rights to the Broadway hit, with “Wonder” director Stephen Chbosky set to handle filmmaking duties. Sources say Ben Platt, who originated the role and won a Tony for his performance, is in early talks to step […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad