Deadmau5 to Make Film-Scoring Debut With Jonas Akerlund’s ‘Polar’

Deadmau5
CREDIT: Joe Skipper/Epa/REX/Shutterstock

With his evocative music, it was just a matter of time before Deadmau5 moved into film soundtracks, and today Netflix and Constantin Film announced that the artist/producer/DJ’s first film score will be for “Polar,” a Jonas Akerlund-directed film slated for release next year.

According to the announcement, the film is based on the Dark Horse action noir graphic novel “Polar: Came From the Cold,” by Victor Santos. Top assassin Duncan Vizla (aka The Black Kaiser) is settling into retirement when his former employer marks him as a liability to the firm. Against his will, he finds himself back in the game going head to head with an army of younger, faster, ruthless killers who will stop at nothing to have him silenced.

Deadmau5 posted on Twitter Tuesday, “Working on my first film score for @constantinfilm @Netflix’s #Polar. In honor of @theofficialmads character, I’ll be wearing an eyepatch the entire time #blackkaiser.”

The Constantin Film/Bolt Pictures co-production, in association with Dark Horse Entertainment stars Mads Mikkelsen (Doctor Strange, Rogue One), Vanessa Hudgens (Spring Breakers, Beastly), Katheryn Winnick (Vikings)and Matt Lucas (Alice In Wonderland, Doctor Who, Little Britain).  It is produced by Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer (Resident Evil franchise), Jeremy Bolt (Resident Evil franchise, Death Race), Hartley Gorenstein (Room) and is Executive Produced by Constantin Film’s Martin Moszkowicz, Mads Mikkelsen, and Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg.

Netflix will release the film in 2019, excluding Canada, Germany, and China, where Constantin Film will be handling distribution.

