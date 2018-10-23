David Tennant Joins Emily Watson in Psychological Thriller ‘Quicksand’

David Tennant is joining Emily Watson in the psychological thriller “Quicksand.”

The film, due to shoot in April on the Greek island of Crete, re-teams the British actors, who starred as a couple in 2013’s “The Politician’s Husband,” a three-episode British miniseries.

“Quicksand” follows a British couple living out their dream in the Mediterranean. But their paradise comes to an abrupt end when their visiting son is tragically murdered by a local youth. The husband is offered a chance at revenge by a dangerous stranger who won’t take no for an answer, but the price of revenge is one more murder.

TV director Mark Brozel is making his feature film debut from a script by Steve Lewis & Tony Owen. Mark Lavender and Joel Scott-Halkes are producing, while Tannaz Anisi and Greg Schenz are executive producing for 13 Films. The executive producer is Peter Garde, in cooperation with Indigo View.

The project will be presented to buyers at the American Film Market, which opens on Oct. 31 in Santa Monica, Calif.

“This script is terrifically well-crafted and deeply conceived,” Lavender said. “With rich psychological undertones and plenty of beautiful visual moments, it is a contemporary classic in the making. And with this cast and director, it’ll take the audience on a visceral ride, resonating long-term.”

Tennant’s credits include “Doctor Who,” “Broadchurch,” his new BBC show “There She Goes,” and Amazon’s upcoming series “Good Omens.”

“I’m thrilled to re-unite David and Emily on the big screen in this taut psycho-thriller,” Brozel said.

Lavender of Rough Sea Productions produced the indie “Frozen.” Scott-Halkes is the founder of the London-based production company Osiko Films.

Tennant, Watson, and Brozel are represented by the Independent Talent Group in the U.K., and UTA in the U.S.