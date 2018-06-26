David Lynch Responds to Backlash and Tells Trump: ‘You Are Causing Suffering and Division’

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Lynch
CREDIT: Maria Laura Antonelli/REX/Shutterstock

David Lynch has responded to his earlier comments in an interview with the Guardian in which he said “Trump could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history.” Donald Trump had tweeted a link to a Breitbart write-up of Lynch’s remarks, and praised them at a Monday night rally.

Lynch wrote that the quote was “taken a bit out of context and would need some explaining.” The lengthy, wide-ranging interview, coinciding with the publication of his new bio-memoir “Room to Dream,” touched on numerous subjects from fatherhood to not making any more feature films. But it was his remarks on Trump that drew widespread bewilderment from Lynch fans, who had equated his status as a counter-culture icon with someone whose politics would be progressive.

Lynch posted the following on his Facebook page Tuesday:

Dear Mr. President,

This is David Lynch writing. I saw that you re-tweeted the Breitbart article with the heading – Director David Lynch: Trump ‘Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents in History.’ I wish you and I could sit down and have a talk. This quote which has traveled around was taken a bit out of context and would need some explaining.

Related

Unfortunately, if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president. This would be very sad it seems for you – and for the country. You are causing suffering and division.

It’s not too late to turn the ship around. Point our ship toward a bright future for all. You can unite the country. Your soul will sing. Under great loving leadership, no one loses – everybody wins. It’s something I hope you think about and take to heart. All you need to do is treat all the people as you would like to be treated.

Sincerely,

David Lynch

The “Twin Peaks” and “Blue Velvet” director had also said in the interview that he had supported Bernie Sanders but may have voted for a Libertarian candidate. He has focused more on spreading the word about the benefits of meditation than on becoming involved in politics.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Politics

  • Terry Crews

    Terry Crews Says He Won't Do 'Expendables 4' After Producer's Retaliation Attempt

    David Lynch has responded to his earlier comments in an interview with the Guardian in which he said “Trump could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history.” Donald Trump had tweeted a link to a Breitbart write-up of Lynch’s remarks, and praised them at a Monday night rally. Lynch wrote that the […]

  • Donald Trump

    Supreme Court Upholds Trump's Travel Ban

    David Lynch has responded to his earlier comments in an interview with the Guardian in which he said “Trump could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history.” Donald Trump had tweeted a link to a Breitbart write-up of Lynch’s remarks, and praised them at a Monday night rally. Lynch wrote that the […]

  • White House Shutterstock

    Sara Evans, 'American Idol' Alums to Perform at White House Fourth of July Event

    David Lynch has responded to his earlier comments in an interview with the Guardian in which he said “Trump could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history.” Donald Trump had tweeted a link to a Breitbart write-up of Lynch’s remarks, and praised them at a Monday night rally. Lynch wrote that the […]

  • President Donald Trump speaks during a

    Trump Goes After Late-Night Hosts at South Carolina Rally

    David Lynch has responded to his earlier comments in an interview with the Guardian in which he said “Trump could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history.” Donald Trump had tweeted a link to a Breitbart write-up of Lynch’s remarks, and praised them at a Monday night rally. Lynch wrote that the […]

  • David Bossie Fox

    Fox News Suspends David Bossie for 'Cotton-Picking' Remark

    David Lynch has responded to his earlier comments in an interview with the Guardian in which he said “Trump could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history.” Donald Trump had tweeted a link to a Breitbart write-up of Lynch’s remarks, and praised them at a Monday night rally. Lynch wrote that the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad