David Lynch Responds to Backlash and Tells Trump: ‘You Are Causing Suffering and Division’

David Lynch has responded to his earlier comments in an interview with the Guardian in which he said “Trump could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history.” Donald Trump had tweeted a link to a Breitbart write-up of Lynch’s remarks, and praised them at a Monday night rally.

Lynch wrote that the quote was “taken a bit out of context and would need some explaining.” The lengthy, wide-ranging interview, coinciding with the publication of his new bio-memoir “Room to Dream,” touched on numerous subjects from fatherhood to not making any more feature films. But it was his remarks on Trump that drew widespread bewilderment from Lynch fans, who had equated his status as a counter-culture icon with someone whose politics would be progressive.

Lynch posted the following on his Facebook page Tuesday:

Dear Mr. President,

This is David Lynch writing. I saw that you re-tweeted the Breitbart article with the heading – Director David Lynch: Trump ‘Could Go Down as One of the Greatest Presidents in History.’ I wish you and I could sit down and have a talk. This quote which has traveled around was taken a bit out of context and would need some explaining.

Unfortunately, if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president. This would be very sad it seems for you – and for the country. You are causing suffering and division.

It’s not too late to turn the ship around. Point our ship toward a bright future for all. You can unite the country. Your soul will sing. Under great loving leadership, no one loses – everybody wins. It’s something I hope you think about and take to heart. All you need to do is treat all the people as you would like to be treated. Sincerely, David Lynch

The “Twin Peaks” and “Blue Velvet” director had also said in the interview that he had supported Bernie Sanders but may have voted for a Libertarian candidate. He has focused more on spreading the word about the benefits of meditation than on becoming involved in politics.