Veteran Screenwriter David Koepp Sells Publishing, Film Rights for First Book (EXCLUSIVE)

David Koepp, best known for writing classic Steven Spielberg hits like “Jurassic Park” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” is now looking to switch to the book world.

Sources tell Variety that Koepp has sold publishing as well as the film rights to his new book “Cold Storage,” with the publishing rights ending up with Echo and Harper Collins while Paramount landed the film rights.

The deal is in the seven-figure range and a publishing date is unknown at this time.

Plot details are being kept under wraps. Koepp and Gavin Polone will produce. It’s currently unknown if Koepp will also write the script.

The industry is seeing more and more authors turning to the screenwriting game like “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn, who adapted “Gone Girl” and HBO’s “Sharp Objects”, but it is rare that you see a person who has been writing scripts for so long turn to novels.

Koepp was known as the go-to screenwriter when it came to scripts on blockbuster features like “Jurassic Park,” “Angels and Demons”, “Panic Room,” and “Mission: Impossible.” Some of his recent work includes script work on “The Mummy” and penning Ron Howard’s “Inferno.”

CAA, who reps Koepp, negotiated both deals.

