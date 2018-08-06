‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Actor Dave Bautista Calls James Gunn Firing ‘Nauseating’

Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Dave Bautista'Avengers: Infinity War' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

After the “Guardians of the Galaxy” cast released a statement supporting fired director James Gunn, Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the franchise, has shared his personal thoughts on the matter and called the situation “pretty nauseating.”

Bautista wrote that he’ll still act in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” because he’s “legally obligated,” but that the franchise without James Gunn is “not what I signed up for.”

“[Guardians of the Galaxy] without James Gunn just isn’t [Guardians of the Galaxy],” he wrote.

“It’s also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis,” Bautista continued, referring to right-wing commentator Mike Cernovich, who unearthed Gunn’s 10-year-old tweets. Many viewed Disney’s firing of Gunn as capitulation to Cernovich and his followers.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” star Kurt Russell also weighed in on the firing recently, saying that maybe “we’re getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people.”

More to come…

