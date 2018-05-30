Dave Bautista to Star in Bold Films’ Action-Comedy ‘Dogtown’

Dave Bautista'Avengers: Infinity War' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Apr 2018
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“Guardians Of The Galaxy” star Dave Bautista has been cast in Bold Films’ action-comedy “Dogtown.

Kyle Ward has been hired to pen the script based on Jason Pearson’s comic books, “Body Bags.” The series was first published in 1996 by Dark Horse Comics.

Set in the fictional city of Terminus, Ga., the story followed a father-daughter team of assassins —  Mack Delgado (aka “Clownface”) and his overzealous teenage daughter, Panda, who constantly seeks her father’s respect and permission to go out on jobs with her father and his longtime body-bagging partner.

Hivemind’s Jason Brown and Sean Daniel will produce alongside Bold Films’ Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Jon Oakes. Bautista, Rawson Thurber and Jonathan Meisner will executive produce with Bold Films’ Josh Throne and Svetlana Metkina.

Bautista is a former wrestler and mixed martial artist who broke out in 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” as Drax the Destroyer. He then starred in the sequel, as well as “Avengers: Infinity War.” Other projects include “Blade Runner 2049” and the upcoming “Hotel Artemis” from Global Road Entertainment.

Bold Films producing credits include “Whiplash,” “Nightcrawler,” “Shot Caller,” “Stronger” and “The Neon Demon.”

Bautista is repped by Gersh, MSK’s Jay Rosenthal and Meisner Entertainment Group. The news was first reported by Deadline.

