Daniel Kaluuya to Star in Romantic Drama ‘Queen and Slim’ From Lena Waithe

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Daniel KaluuyaThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018
CREDIT: Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA/REX/Shutte

“Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya is set to lead the independent romance drama “Queen & Slim,” written by Lena Waithe.

“Insecure” and “Master of None” helmer Melina Matsoukas is making her feature directorial debut.

Waithe, known for her work on “Master of None” and “The Chi,” wrote the script based on an original idea and treatment from bestselling author James Frey (“A Million Little Pieces”) and a story by Frey and Waithe. “Queen & Slim” will go into pre-production this October with production commencing in January. Matsoukas and Waithe are still searching for a fresh face for the role of Queen.

“Queen & Slim” is an exploration of America’s social and political climate through the lens of a genre-defying love story. The film centers on a black man and black woman who go on a first date that goes awry after the two are pulled over by a police officer at a traffic stop. They kill the police officer in self-defense and rather than turn themselves in, they go on the run.

Waithe is producing the film through her company, Hillman Grad Productions, along with Matsoukas’ production company De La Revolución Films and Frey’s 3BlackDot. Andrew Coles and Michelle Knudsen are also producing.

Related

“To me, this is protest art,” said Waithe. “It’s about being black and trying to fall in love in a world that’s burning down around you.”

Matsoukas said, “It’s a film that defines black love as a revolutionary act. It shows that our union is the greatest weapon against the assault on black people in America.”

“Queen & Slim” will be distributed by Universal Pictures worldwide with eOne handling distribution in select territories including the U.K. and Canada. The film will be released in North America on Nov. 27, 2019.

This is the first film greenlit under Makeready’s recently announced distribution deal with Universal. eOne is Makeready’s lead investor. Brad Weston’s production company, Makeready, is financing the film, along with 3BlackDot.

Kaluuya, who received a best actor nomination at the Oscars for “Get Out,” most recently appeared as W’Kabi in “Black Panther.”

In 2017, Lena Waithe became the first black woman to win a comedy writing Emmy for the “Thanksgiving” episode of “Master of None.”

Mastoukas is a two-time Grammy Award winner for her “We Found Love” and Beyonce’s “Formation” music videos.

Waithe is represented by WME, Coles at The Mission Entertainment, and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano. Matsoukas is represented by CAA, Knudsen at MXN Entertainment and Bianca Levin at Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown, Inc. Kaluuya is represented by CAA, Troika, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham. Frey is represented by Guymon Casady at Management 360 and David Krintzman at Morris Yorn.

The deal was brokered by Graham Taylor, Roger Green, Theresa Kang-Lowe, David Stone, Sylvie Rabineau and Phil Sun at WME.

Popular on Variety

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Anna Paquin

    'True Blood' Star Anna Paquin Talks Love of Independent Filmmaking

  • Barry Levinson

    Barry Levinson on the Newfound Popularity of His Robin Williams-Starrer ‘Toys’

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

More Film

  • Graphic Novel 'Under,' About Sewer Mutants,

    Graphic Novel 'Under,' About Sewer-Dwelling Mutants, Being Adapted Into Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya is set to lead the independent romance drama “Queen & Slim,” written by Lena Waithe. “Insecure” and “Master of None” helmer Melina Matsoukas is making her feature directorial debut. Waithe, known for her work on “Master of None” and “The Chi,” wrote the script based on an original idea and […]

  • Daniel KaluuyaThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's

    Daniel Kaluuya to Star in Romantic Drama 'Queen and Slim' From Lena Waithe

    “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya is set to lead the independent romance drama “Queen & Slim,” written by Lena Waithe. “Insecure” and “Master of None” helmer Melina Matsoukas is making her feature directorial debut. Waithe, known for her work on “Master of None” and “The Chi,” wrote the script based on an original idea and […]

  • Durban Fest Fetes South African Women

    Durban Fest Fetes South African Women With Diverse Line-Up

    “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya is set to lead the independent romance drama “Queen & Slim,” written by Lena Waithe. “Insecure” and “Master of None” helmer Melina Matsoukas is making her feature directorial debut. Waithe, known for her work on “Master of None” and “The Chi,” wrote the script based on an original idea and […]

  • Predator Comic-Con panel

    'The Predator' Teases Battling Aliens at Gory Comic-Con Panel

    “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya is set to lead the independent romance drama “Queen & Slim,” written by Lena Waithe. “Insecure” and “Master of None” helmer Melina Matsoukas is making her feature directorial debut. Waithe, known for her work on “Master of None” and “The Chi,” wrote the script based on an original idea and […]

  • Durban FilmMart, CaribbeanTales Push Co-Productions for

    Durban FilmMart, CaribbeanTales Push Co-Prod Opportunities for Women of Color

    “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya is set to lead the independent romance drama “Queen & Slim,” written by Lena Waithe. “Insecure” and “Master of None” helmer Melina Matsoukas is making her feature directorial debut. Waithe, known for her work on “Master of None” and “The Chi,” wrote the script based on an original idea and […]

  • New Line Comic Con

    Everything We Saw From 'It 2' During New Line's Scare Diego Comic-Con Presentation

    “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya is set to lead the independent romance drama “Queen & Slim,” written by Lena Waithe. “Insecure” and “Master of None” helmer Melina Matsoukas is making her feature directorial debut. Waithe, known for her work on “Master of None” and “The Chi,” wrote the script based on an original idea and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad