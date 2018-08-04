Danica McKellar to Star in Comedy ‘The Fiddling Horse’

Dave McNary

Danica McKellar
CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Danica McKellar will star in the leading role in C.J. Wallis’ upcoming dark comedy “The Fiddling Horse,” Variety has learned exclusively.

McKellar will be playing a woman who inherits a racehorse, and in an attempt to elevate her failing status within her high society circle, teams up with an ex-celebrity jockey-turned-trainer to secretly execute a long-con to cash in on the monetary and social winnings at the racecourse. Andy Kindler will be playing the trainer. Esther Ku also stars.

The Fiddling Horse” is produced by FortyFPS Productions and MK Ultra Productions, and is expected to begin filming this summer in Louisiana. Wallis directed the movie “Perfect Bid,” which named best documentary at last year’s Orlando Film Festival.

McKellar played the Winnie Cooper role on “The Wonder Years” and has credits on “The Big Bang Theory” and “The West Wing.” She voices the role of Miss Martian on DC cartoon “Young Justice” and the role of Frost on the “DC Super Hero Girls” video series. Her latest Hallmark Channel movie, “Love in Design,” premieres Sept. 15.

McKellar is also a New York Times bestselling author with her books “Math Doesn’t Suck” and “Kiss My Math.”

She testified before a Congressional subcommittee about the importance of women in math and science, has been a regular guest on NPR’s “Science Friday” and produced her own show on Nerdist Channel.

McKellar is represented by Matt Sherman Management.

