Dan Stevens Joins Harrison Ford in ‘Call of the Wild’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Dan Stevens is teaming up with Harrison Ford in 20th Century Fox’s “Call of the Wild.”

It’s unclear what role he will play in the adventure film, but it is said to be a significant one. Ford is playing John Thornton, a prospector searching for gold in the unforgiving Yukon. The film is a big-budget adaptation of Jack London’s classic novel of the same name.

Stevens is currently starring in FX’s “Legion,” a trippy comic book adaptation that finds him grappling with mutant powers. He is also shooting an untitled Fox Searchlight film about an astronaut love triangle. It will star Natalie Portman and will be directed by “Legion” creator Noah Hawley. Stevens can also be seen in “Apostle,” a period action thriller directed by Gareth Evans (“The Raid”). It will debut on Netflix in the fall.

Chris Sanders (“The Croods”) is directing “Call of the Wild” from a script by Michael Green (“Logan”). Erwin Stoff is producing with Diana Pokorny serving as executive producer and Ryan Stafford working as co-producer. Steve Asbell will oversee the production for Fox.

The film will be shot in California, both on location and on sound stages where it will use cutting edge digital technology that will help the filmmakers create the dog-sled racing sequences. Technoprops, a special effects studio that was purchased by Fox in 2017 and rechristened Fox VFX Lab, will work on bringing the dogs life. Its founder, Glenn Derry, is no stranger to creature creation having previously worked on “Avatar” and “Jungle Book.”

Stevens shot to fame as part of the cast of “Downton Abbey.” He also appeared opposite Emma Watson in Disney’s smash hit “Beauty and the Beast.”

Stevens is represented by WME and Julian Belfrage Associates.

