Wanda Unveils $1.77 Billion Plan to Consolidate Film Units

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Detective Chinatown 2 review
CREDIT: Warner Bros.

Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda has unveiled plans to consolidate its film and entertainment businesses with the aim of boosting production of films, television and games.

In a company notice issued to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Wanda Film Holdings, a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group, said it plans to acquire a 96.83% stake of Wanda Media from the company’s 21 shareholders at a price of 11.6 billion yuan ($1.77 billion) via cash payment and share issue.

The proposed deal is expected to strengthen and consolidate the group’s business in content production (Wanda Media) rather than focusing just on cinema operations (Wanda Film). Under the plan, production, distribution and exhibition would all come under one banner. But the restructuring does not include U.S.-based companies AMC Entertainment and Legendary Entertainment, which Wanda, headed by chairman Wang Jianlin, acquired in 2016.

Wanda’s entertainment operations have been going through plenty of changes in recent years. Wanda Cinemas was renamed as Wanda Film last year. A 13% stake in Wanda Film was sold to Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and a state-backed investment group in February for 7.8 billion yuan ($1.24 billion).

The restructuring plans reflect Wanda’s ambition in film and content production and distribution, following a number of box-office successes. Films by Wanda Media have achieved a total of 41.5 billion yuan ($6.3 billion) at the box office, with “Detective Chinatown 2” (pictured) raking in 3.4 billion yuan ($519 million) earlier this year during the Lunar New Year festive period. Wanda Media is also engaged in television production, which is comparatively less volatile than the film market. Games will be another focus.

In anticipation of the restructuring, Wanda Film has been suspended from trading since July 4, 2017, until further notice.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Film

  • Detective Chinatown 2 review

    Wanda Unveils $1.77 Billion Plan to Consolidate Film Units

    Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda has unveiled plans to consolidate its film and entertainment businesses with the aim of boosting production of films, television and games. In a company notice issued to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Wanda Film Holdings, a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group, said it plans to acquire a 96.83% stake of Wanda Media […]

  • Small is Biutiful: ‘Karmele,’ ‘Estela,’ ‘Paramedic’

    Small is Biutiful: ‘Karmele,’ ‘Estela,’ ‘Paramedic’ Make 2018 Selection

    Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda has unveiled plans to consolidate its film and entertainment businesses with the aim of boosting production of films, television and games. In a company notice issued to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Wanda Film Holdings, a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group, said it plans to acquire a 96.83% stake of Wanda Media […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Film News Roundup: Julie Taymor's 'Across the Universe' Set for Three-Day Re-Release

    Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda has unveiled plans to consolidate its film and entertainment businesses with the aim of boosting production of films, television and games. In a company notice issued to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Wanda Film Holdings, a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group, said it plans to acquire a 96.83% stake of Wanda Media […]

  • Viggo Mortensen-Mahershala Ali's 'Green Book' Set

    Viggo Mortensen-Mahershala Ali's 'Green Book' Set for Awards Season Release

    Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda has unveiled plans to consolidate its film and entertainment businesses with the aim of boosting production of films, television and games. In a company notice issued to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Wanda Film Holdings, a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group, said it plans to acquire a 96.83% stake of Wanda Media […]

  • Oscars Oscar Academy Awards Placeholder

    Motion Picture Academy Makes It Clear: The Doors Are Wide Open

    Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda has unveiled plans to consolidate its film and entertainment businesses with the aim of boosting production of films, television and games. In a company notice issued to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Wanda Film Holdings, a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group, said it plans to acquire a 96.83% stake of Wanda Media […]

  • Alamo Drafthouse Joins Movie Ticket Subscription

    Alamo Drafthouse Joins Movie Ticket Subscription Battle

    Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda has unveiled plans to consolidate its film and entertainment businesses with the aim of boosting production of films, television and games. In a company notice issued to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Wanda Film Holdings, a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group, said it plans to acquire a 96.83% stake of Wanda Media […]

  • Robert de Niro Lupita Nyongo Pink

    Robert De Niro, Lupita Nyong'o, Pink Among 2019 Walk of Fame Honorees

    Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda has unveiled plans to consolidate its film and entertainment businesses with the aim of boosting production of films, television and games. In a company notice issued to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Wanda Film Holdings, a subsidiary of Dalian Wanda Group, said it plans to acquire a 96.83% stake of Wanda Media […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad