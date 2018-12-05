×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Dakota Johnson Had a ‘Meltdown’ Before Shooting ‘Suspiria’

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All

Despite an entire year of strength and ballet training, Dakota Johnson, during her Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Armie Hammer, describes the crippling self-doubt she faced before the start of filming for “Suspiria.”

She says she “had this f—ing meltdown four days before filming and was like, ‘I can’t do this.'”

“I was in tears in [director Luca Guadagnino’s] office, and I was like, I’m a fraud,” Johnson recalls, explaining how Guadagnino and Tilda Swinton had to convince her that she was worthy of the part.

This was not the first time Johnson, Swinton, and Guadagnino had worked together, nor was it Johnson’s first experience with self-doubt.

“For my whole life I’ve been railing against myself thinking that someone’s gonna find out that I’m a fraud,” she tells Hammer. “This is a thing that artists do really struggle against, is this feeling that I’m not actually deserving of this job or this career.”

Johnson recalls the first time she worked with Guadagnino and Swinton, when she traveled to the Mediterranean island of Pantelleria to do a read through of “A Bigger Splash.”

“Afterwards I was like, ‘I can’t do this and I’m so sorry for wasting your time, but this is deserving of someone who’s really talented,” Johnson said. “He and Tilda sat me down and were like, ‘You are so okay to do this. You can do this, and this is for you, and that’s why you’re here.”

Watch the full interview below: 

Popular on Variety

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and Lady GagaVariety Actors

    Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'

  • Charlize Theron Actors on Actors

    Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron

  • Michael B Jordan Actors on Actors

    Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther'

  • Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2

  • Adam Levine Variety Hitmakers Cover Story

    Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'

  • Nicole Kidman Uncovered

    Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'

More Film

  • Bernardo Bertolucci

    Bernardo Bertolucci's Last Project, 'The Echo Chamber,' to Be Brought to Big Screen

    Despite an entire year of strength and ballet training, Dakota Johnson, during her Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Armie Hammer, describes the crippling self-doubt she faced before the start of filming for “Suspiria.” She says she “had this f—ing meltdown four days before filming and was like, ‘I can’t do this.’” “I was in tears […]

  • The Front Runner

    Why Hugh Jackman Will 'Never Forget' the First Time He Met Gary Hart

    Despite an entire year of strength and ballet training, Dakota Johnson, during her Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Armie Hammer, describes the crippling self-doubt she faced before the start of filming for “Suspiria.” She says she “had this f—ing meltdown four days before filming and was like, ‘I can’t do this.’” “I was in tears […]

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman AoA

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on Making Musicals (and Horror!) at the Movies

    Despite an entire year of strength and ballet training, Dakota Johnson, during her Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Armie Hammer, describes the crippling self-doubt she faced before the start of filming for “Suspiria.” She says she “had this f—ing meltdown four days before filming and was like, ‘I can’t do this.’” “I was in tears […]

  • Dakota Johnson Armie Hammer

    Armie Hammer and Dakota Johnson on Sex at the Movies

    Despite an entire year of strength and ballet training, Dakota Johnson, during her Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Armie Hammer, describes the crippling self-doubt she faced before the start of filming for “Suspiria.” She says she “had this f—ing meltdown four days before filming and was like, ‘I can’t do this.’” “I was in tears […]

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on Movie Musicals: 'You've Got to Commit'

    Despite an entire year of strength and ballet training, Dakota Johnson, during her Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Armie Hammer, describes the crippling self-doubt she faced before the start of filming for “Suspiria.” She says she “had this f—ing meltdown four days before filming and was like, ‘I can’t do this.’” “I was in tears […]

  • Armie Hammer and Dakota JohnsonVariety Actors

    Armie Hammer on the Art of Snorting (Fake) Cocaine on Camera

    Despite an entire year of strength and ballet training, Dakota Johnson, during her Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Armie Hammer, describes the crippling self-doubt she faced before the start of filming for “Suspiria.” She says she “had this f—ing meltdown four days before filming and was like, ‘I can’t do this.’” “I was in tears […]

  • Dakota Johnson Actors on Actors

    Dakota Johnson Had a 'Meltdown' Before Shooting 'Suspiria'

    Despite an entire year of strength and ballet training, Dakota Johnson, during her Variety Actors on Actors conversation with Armie Hammer, describes the crippling self-doubt she faced before the start of filming for “Suspiria.” She says she “had this f—ing meltdown four days before filming and was like, ‘I can’t do this.’” “I was in tears […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad