Dakota Johnson Signs With Lighthouse Management (EXCLUSIVE)

“Suspiria” and “Bad Times at El Royale” star Dakota Johnson has signed with Lighthouse Management.

The in-demand actress, who is still repped by WME, had several management companies pitching to her before finally signing with Lighthouse.

Johnson has had a busy month, with the Fox thriller “Bad Times at El Royale” opening earlier this month and the Amazon remake “Suspiria” having a limited release this weekend.

She also had “Fifty Shades Freed” bow earlier this year, the last installment in the star-making role, which went on to gross more than $350 million worldwide. Among the three “Fifty Shades” films, the franchise has grossed more than $1 billion worldwide, with the original grossing $571 million, including $166 million domestically.

She also has a handful of films set to bow in 2019 that include “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” in which she stars opposite Shia Labeouf, as well as the untitled Annapurna thriller from Babak Anvari that also stars Armie Hammer and Zazie Beetz.

Johnson has not decided what she will film next, but does have plenty of options in development that include the Amazon pic “Unfit,” which she is attached to star in and produce, as well as Sony’s “Queens of the Stoned Age,” which she is also producing.